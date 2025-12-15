Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Knives Out director Rian Johnson shared he had “basic, elemental, conceptual ideas” about a fourth movie in the detective mystery series, days after the third released on Netflix.

“I have some basic, elemental, conceptual ideas,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “Like, ‘OK, it’d be interesting if it were this kind of thing’ kernels.”

The third instalment in Johnson’s popular film series, Wake Up Dead Man, sees Daniel Craig return as the enigmatic detective Benoit Blanc to investigate a murder at a local church.

The film also stars Josh O’Connor as young priest Jud Duplenticy, Josh Brolin as the monsignor, and Glenn Close as a parishioner.

Johnson, however, said he would make at least one standalone film before he returned to the whodunit series while confirming that his ideas were still at a nascent stage.

“I don't have actual concrete ideas,” the director said. “I don't have a theme yet, I don't have a location. It is really pretty vague, and I feel like it is good to kinda keep it vague until I'm ready to actually sit down and write it.”

Johnson explained that he placed each Knives Out instalment in the then-tenor of the world when he wrote it, so he only had a “vague notion” of what the next would follow.

“Part of making these movies, for me, is reacting to the present moment,” he said, “not necessarily with current events or politics or culture specifically, but in terms of what we're all feeling in the world at that moment. The vibe check of the United States and the moment that we're in.”

‘Wake Up Dead Man’ marks a departure from the Agatha Christie style of previous Knives Out films ( Netflix )

Wake Up Dead Man is getting rave reviews for exploring dark themes, which mark a departure from the Agatha Christie style of the first two films.

In her four-star review, The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey wrote that “Johnson’s cool, clever whodunnit is yet to stumble”.

“Knives Out, the original, was a classic, mahogany-panelled Christie riff; Glass Onion, its sequel, was a sunbaked, deluxe spin on The Last of Sheila,” she noted.

“Now Wake Up Dead Man offers Gothic flair, suitable for a year that’s already featured adaptations of Nosferatu and Frankenstein, with Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights on the horizon.”

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is streaming on Netflix.