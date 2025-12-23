Kevin Costner facing $400,000 lawsuit after Horizon 2 delay

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kevin Costner is facing a new lawsuit after the delay of his upcoming movie Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 2.

The Bodyguard star, 70, is being sued by Western Costume Leasing Company, who had agreed to provide costumes for the film, for breach of contract. They are seeking over $400,000 in damages and fees.

As Us Magazine reported, the complaint was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court and claimed that Costner and his codefendants hired Western Costume and “agreed to pay for the costumes and return them undamaged.”

They alleged that the production ran up an unpaid bill of $134,256.82. They are seeking for that bill to be settled, which, along with other “associated fees and costs,” they estimate to total “in excess of $200,000.” They are also asking for another $200,000 in attorneys’ fees.

The Independent has approached Costner’s representatives for comment.

Kevin Costner, who has been hit with a lawsuit after his Horizon sequel was delayed, pictured in Montecito, California, in November 2025 ( Getty )

The first film in the proposed Horizon series was released in June 2024. and failed to make back its $50 million budget. It was also panned by critics, with The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey awarding it two out of five stars.

“The first chapter in Kevin Costner’s four or possibly even five-part cowboy epic is the movie equivalent of a three-hour ride around a western theme park,” wrote Loughrey.

“If you’re a fan of Stetsons, stirrups and six-shooters – and if you have plenty of patience – you may enjoy the experience. But there’s a hell of a lot of waiting around before you get properly in the saddle.”

The second film in the series was originally set to be released in August 2024. However, following the first film’s box office performance the theatrical release was scrapped and the film was indefinitely postponed.

Back in May, Costner was sued by a stuntwoman who claimed he made her perform an “unscripted” rape scene while making the second film.

Devyn LaBella, the lead stunt double for actor Ella Hunt, claimed “she was the victim of a violent, unscripted, unscheduled rape scene directed by Kevin Costner” in the lawsuit.

LaBella, 34, also claimed that she was hired on the condition that an intimacy coordinator would be present for all nude or intimate scenes. This condition reportedly fell through the cracks when, on May 2, 2023, LaBella was called to set to fill in for Hunt, who allegedly refused to participate in the scene, according to the suit.

Costner denied all allegations related to that suit. His attorney, Marty Singer, said in a statement to The Independent that the director “always wants to make sure that everyone is comfortable working on his films and takes safety on set very seriously.”