Kevin Costner is being sued by a stuntwoman who claims he made her perform an “unscripted” and violent rape scene while filming his upcoming film, Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 2.

Devyn LaBella, the lead stunt double for actress Ella Hunt, claimed “she was the victim of a violent, unscripted, unscheduled rape scene directed by Kevin Costner” in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in California, the Daily Beast reported.

LaBella, 34, claims she was hired on the condition that an intimacy coordinator would be present for all nude or intimate scenes. This condition fell through the cracks when, on May 2, 2023, LaBella was called to set to fill in for Hunt, who allegedly refused to participate in the scene, according to the suit.

After Hunt refused to perform the unplanned rape scene, LaBella was called in — without any prior warning of what would happen in the scene, according to the lawsuit.

The harsh scene was also in violation of SAG-AFTRA rules, which say at least 48 hours’ notice and prior consent must be given before any scenes involving nudity or simulated sex take place, according to the lawsuit.

Costner, who was directing that day, was very “hands-on” and present as the uncomfortable scene was filmed without an intimacy coordinator, according to the filing.

While filming the scene, Costner allegedly directed a male actor to repeatedly perform a violent simulated rape on LaBella. The actor was instructed to mount the stunt double and mime unbuttoning his pants. The actor then violently raked up her skirt, according to the complaint.

LaBella also alleged that the scene was “broadcast publicly on monitors for the entire crew to witness,” whereas intimate scenes or scenes requiring nudity are typically filmed on closed sets.

In the aftermath of filming the scene, LaBella said in the lawsuit that she “experienced shock, embarrassment and humiliation while attempting to process the situation.”

“On that day, I was left exposed, unprotected, and deeply betrayed by a system that promised safety and professionalism,” LaBella said in a statement to Variety . “What happened to me shattered my trust and forever changed how I move through this industry.”

Costner has denied all allegations. His attorney, Marty Singer, said the director “always wants to make sure that everyone is comfortable working on his films and takes safety on set very seriously.”

The attorney claimed the scene was explained to LaBella, who gave a “thumbs up” to her stunt coordinator. He also said that LaBella sent a gushing thank-you text to the stunt coordinator after filming the scene.

That same day, LaBella had dinner with stunt coordinators and was in “good spirits,” making no complaints to them, Singer told Variety, contradicting LaBella’s version of events iin the lawsuit.

“Upon expressing her outrage and concern, the male attendees blamed her for not speaking up,” the suit alleges. “She now felt completely alone and disappointed, but, as production was not yet wrapped, Ms. LaBella had to continue working and keep up a professional attitude.”

In addition to claiming LaBella was willing to perform the scene, Singer also accused her of being a “serial accuser.”

“However, this claim by Devyn LaBella has absolutely no merit, and it is completely contradicted by her own actions – and the facts,” Singer said. “Ms. LaBella is a serial accuser of people in the entertainment industry and has worked with the same lawyer on past claims. But those shakedown tactics won’t work in this case.”

LaBella claims that after the traumatic filming experience she experienced sudden bouts of crying on the set and took several days off to “regain control.” She claims multiple crew members later apologized to her for Costner’s behavior and that she had to go to therapy afterward.

According to her complaint, LaBella was not hired back for “Horizon 3,” or any of the coordinator’s other projects, though she had worked for him regularly beforehand.

The upcoming film is part of a four-part anthology directed, co-written and produced by Costner set to feature an ensemble cast including Costner, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Abbey Lee, and Ella Hunt.

“The first chapter in Kevin Costner’s four or possibly even five-part cowboy epic is the movie equivalent of a three-hour ride around a western theme park,” Geoffrey McNab wrote in a two-star review of the first Horizon film for The Independent. “If you’re a fan of Stetsons, stirrups and six-shooters – and if you have plenty of patience – you may enjoy the experience. But there’s a hell of a lot of waiting around before you get properly in the saddle.”

The Independent has reached out to representatives of Costner for comment.