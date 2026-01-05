Jeremy Renner clears driveway with huge snowplow three years after near-fatal accident
The actor has previously said that he does not want the accident to ‘haunt me or own me’
Jeremy Renner has shared a video of himself back on the snowplow that nearly killed him three years ago.
The Marvel actor, 54, showed off the seven-ton Snowcat plow in a series on his Instagram stories Sunday, which appeared to include footage of him driving the massive machine around his snowy driveway.
The post came days after the Hawkeye star acknowledged the third anniversary of his terrifying accident on January 1 by posting a picture of the plow, writing: “Not today.”
On New Year’s Day 2023, Renner was hospitalized in critical condition after the monster snowplow crushed him as he went to rescue his nephew Alex, who was 27 years old at the time, outside his home in Reno, Nevada.
He was left with 38 broken bones, a dislodged eyeball, and a collapsed lung. The actor’s Mayor of Kingstown co-star, Michael Beach, revealed last year that Renner had “actually died” when his heart stopped beating in the aftermath.
Renner explained in his 2025 memoir, My Next Breath, that a split-second mistake caused the accident. He wrote: “We started pulling the truck out of the snow and got it unstuck. Alex went to unlatch it from the snowcat as I started to turn the snowcat around. But its snowblade was up high and I couldn’t quite see Alex, who was somewhere in front of me. I got out of the driver’s seat and stepped on the tracks to talk to him.”
“‘Before exiting the driver’s cab! — Apply parking brake,’ the manual says. But I didn’t engage the parking brake, or disengage the steel tracks. In that moment — an innocent, critical, life-changing moment — that tiny but monumental slip of the mind would change the course of my life forever.”
Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in April, Renner spoke about his decision to get back on the machine.
“I go right into the eye of the storm of any fear or anything,” Renner said. “I didn’t want this thing to haunt me or own me by any means."
He said that driving the plow is like “a tank,” and added that getting back on the machine was easier than he thought it would be — but he was reminded of the brutal collision when he dismounted.
“It was just interesting getting off of it because you have to step on the tracks to get off this thing. And I saw, like, little pieces of my clothing in it still. And some other things that I don’t want to say,” he recalled.
