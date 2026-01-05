Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jeremy Renner has shared a video of himself back on the snowplow that nearly killed him three years ago.

The Marvel actor, 54, showed off the seven-ton Snowcat plow in a series on his Instagram stories Sunday, which appeared to include footage of him driving the massive machine around his snowy driveway.

The post came days after the Hawkeye star acknowledged the third anniversary of his terrifying accident on January 1 by posting a picture of the plow, writing: “Not today.”

On New Year’s Day 2023, Renner was hospitalized in critical condition after the monster snowplow crushed him as he went to rescue his nephew Alex, who was 27 years old at the time, outside his home in Reno, Nevada.

He was left with 38 broken bones, a dislodged eyeball, and a collapsed lung. The actor’s Mayor of Kingstown co-star, Michael Beach, revealed last year that Renner had “actually died” when his heart stopped beating in the aftermath.

open image in gallery Jeremy Renner shared a video of a snow plow at his home three years after he was almost killed in an accident with the machine ( Instagram/@jeremyrenner )

open image in gallery Renner was crushed by the seven-ton snow plow outside his home in January 2023 ( Instagram/@jeremyrenner )

Renner explained in his 2025 memoir, My Next Breath, that a split-second mistake caused the accident. He wrote: “We started pulling the truck out of the snow and got it unstuck. Alex went to unlatch it from the snowcat as I started to turn the snowcat around. But its snowblade was up high and I couldn’t quite see Alex, who was somewhere in front of me. I got out of the driver’s seat and stepped on the tracks to talk to him.”

“‘Before exiting the driver’s cab! — Apply parking brake,’ the manual says. But I didn’t engage the parking brake, or disengage the steel tracks. In that moment — an innocent, critical, life-changing moment — that tiny but monumental slip of the mind would change the course of my life forever.”

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in April, Renner spoke about his decision to get back on the machine.

“I go right into the eye of the storm of any fear or anything,” Renner said. “I didn’t want this thing to haunt me or own me by any means."

He said that driving the plow is like “a tank,” and added that getting back on the machine was easier than he thought it would be — but he was reminded of the brutal collision when he dismounted.

“It was just interesting getting off of it because you have to step on the tracks to get off this thing. And I saw, like, little pieces of my clothing in it still. And some other things that I don’t want to say,” he recalled.