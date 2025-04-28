Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jeremy Renner has shared details of the split-second mistake he made that resulted in his 2023 snowplough accident, which left him with severe injuries.

The Hawkeye star, 54, had gone out to help clear snow from his neighbours’ driveways in January 2023 when he lost control of the 14,000-pound PistenBully snowcat. As he tried to jump back in and regain control of it, he got caught up in the tracks and pulled under.

He was airlifted to the hospital where he underwent several surgeries to treat his injuries, which included 38 broken bones and a dislodged eyeball.

In an extract published in The Times from his forthcoming memoir, My Next Breath, the actor said he had to act instinctively to save his nephew when realising that the huge vehicle was in danger of crushing him.

Renner wrote: “We were working on the long, winding driveway that climbs to an expansive parking area in front of my house. I was in the cab of the snowcat, and Alex was on the ground attaching the Ford truck to the back of the snowcat with chains.

“We started pulling the truck out of the snow and got it unstuck. Alex went to unlatch it from the snowcat as I started to turn the snowcat around. But its snowblade was up high and I couldn’t quite see Alex, who was somewhere in front of me. I got out of the driver’s seat and stepped on the tracks to talk to him.

“‘Before exiting the driver’s cab! — Apply parking brake,’ the manual says. But I didn’t engage the parking brake, or disengage the steel tracks. In that moment — an innocent, critical, life-changing moment — that tiny but monumental slip of the mind would change the course of my life forever.”

Renner said that as the snowcat began to slide on the ice-covered tarmac towards his nephew, he realised he was in danger of being crushed. He had one chance: to jump up and across the snowcat’s metal tracks to get back into the cab, where he would be able to hit the “stop” button.

open image in gallery Jeremy Renner marking one year since ICU release after snowplough accident ( Jeremy Renner/Instagram )

Reflecting on the decision, Renner said it was in fact an “impossible” feat to attempt: “To jump across three feet of spinning tracks as the machine slid forward, up into a cab where my only option was to slam my fist into a red STOP button. My feet lost their grip on the moving tracks, and I never made it to the cab.”

Renner was catapulted from the spinning metal tracks and onto the ice, where his head hit the ground and split open. He then recalled the “terrible crunching sounds as 14,000lb of galvanised steel machinery slowly, inexorably, monotonously, ground over my body. It was a horrifying soundtrack.”

open image in gallery Jeremy Renner in ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ ( Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+ )

The Mission: Impossible actor went on to say that he heard his bones break, while his nephew thankfully escaped by the “slimmest of seconds”. He also thanked the paramedics that gave him life-saving care in Reno and then later at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

Renner has made a slow return to acting, reprising his role in season three of Mayor of Kingstown just 12 months after the accident.

His next major role is in Wake Up Dead Man, the third instalment of the Knives Out franchise which will also star Daniel Craig, Cailee Spaeny, Josh Brolin, Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close and Andrew Scott.