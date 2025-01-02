Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jeremy Renner has shared a moving post on the second-year anniversary of his near-death snow plow accident.

In January 2023, the 53-year-old Marvel actor was helping clear snow from the driveway of his nephew’s house when he was crushed by his large, seven-ton snow vehicle. He was airlifted to the hospital, where he was treated for severe injuries, including a collapsed lung and more than 30 broken bones.

Earlier this year, Renner’s Mayor of Kingstown co-star Michael Beach, said the actor had “actually died” after his heart stopped beating following the serious incident.

“Ringing in my second ‘ReBirthday’ today,” Renner wrote in a caption to an Instagram post on Thursday (1 January).

“I send out my love, respect, and gratitude for the army of people that it took to put me back together again. Thank you to each and every nurse, doctor, first responder… I literally owe you my life.”

He shared the caption alongside an image of himself in a hospital gown, covered in bruises and medical equipment, and surrounded by staff.

“All my heart goes out to my beautiful, brave nephew and the angels (my neighbours) who jumped to my aid and endured the chaos for 45 long minutes on the icy asphalt New Year’s morning,” he continued. “I’m so sorry [for] all the haunting images I imprinted on you all (I’ll spare you all from the meat grinding images).”

Renner thanked medical staff for their support as he spared fans the ‘meat-grinding images’ ( Getty/Instagram/JeremyRenner )

Renner said his gratitude list was “very long” as he thanked his loved ones and supporters for their wishes throughout his recovery process.

“With the amount of love and prayers that flooded in from you all around the world (needing each and everyone of them), my family never leaving my side , with some divine intervention, a bit of luck and a whole lot of miracles, I stand strong again.

“More Open. More Loved. More Connected. And f***ing BLESSED to take my next step, to take MY NEXT BREATH. Thank you with every fiber and cell in my body. I love you ALL.”

Support flooded in for the actor as Fatal Attraction star Glenn Close wrote an especially heartwarming message in the comments: “You are a rare and beautiful man, walking through our fractured world as one who has been monstrously fractured himself.

“You have a mighty heart and are making a profound difference in so many people’s lives. It’s ALL about love. HAPPY NEW YEAR, dear Jeremy.”