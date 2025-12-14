Jeremy Allen White reveals what’s stopping him from doing a rom-com

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jeremy Allen White would be open to starring in a romantic comedy movie — but he says the right role has not yet come his way.

The actor, 34, approached the idea during hisVariety & CNN Actors on Actors interview with actor and singer Kate Hudson, who asked him if he would consider doing a rom-com.

“I’d love to. I’ve never done one before but they seem so fun,” White responded.

After Hudson, 46, replied that making the movies are “harder than you think,” The Bear actor explained why he has not led a love story so far.

“I worry about finding the right character, because I’d want it to be a classic rom-com,” White said. He added that he did not want a short-lived success: “Not a flash in the pan, but When Harry Met Sally.”

open image in gallery Jeremy Allen White has revealed he wants to make a rom-com ( Getty )

open image in gallery Kate Hudson stars opposite Hugh Jackman in the new movie musical ‘Song Sung Blue’ ( Getty Images )

The Song Sung Blue actor agreed the 1989 classic is “one of the greats.”

“It’s one of the hardest genres to get right,” she continued about rom-coms. “But it’s a game-changer for your life. You can’t imagine how many people you help feel good.”

White has mentioned wanting to do a rom-com before, and said during a podcast appearance in October that he would love to co-star opposite Lady Bird actor Saoirse Ronan.

Meanwhile, Hudson is known for starring in several iconic rom-coms herself, including How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Fool’s Gold, and You, Me, and Dupree. She rose to fame with her breakout role of Penny Lane in Cameron Crowe’s 2000 hit Almost Famous.

“I got the part when I was 19,” she told White during their Actors on Actors pairing. “It was a dream. I had already started writing music at 18 years old, but to have someone like Cameron be this wellspring of musical information? It blew my mind, and it blew my life open.”

While White hasn’t found his own When Harry Met Sally yet, he spoke candidly in the interview about his latest role in Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, which follows Bruce Springsteen as he crafted his legendary country-folk album Nebraska.

The performance recently earned him a Golden Globe nomination for best actor. Next up, White will star alongside Anora actor Mikey Madison in Aaron Sorkin’s sequel to The Social Network.

Hudson and White’s pairing was the latest in the annual series of A-listers in conversation ahead of awards season, following duos like Dwayne Johnson and Brendan Fraser, David Corenswet and Jonathan Bailey, and Stellan and Alexander Skarsgård.