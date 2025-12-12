Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stellan Skarsgård has joked that “it’s gloves off” when it comes to his rivalry with his son Alexander this awards season.

The 74-year-old Swedish actor has drawn plaudits for his performance in Joachim Trier’s family drama Sentimental Value.

Meanwhile, his 49-year-old eldest son has also earned rave reviews for his turn in BDSM biker romance Pillion.

Both men are expected to be in contention in the Best Supporting Actor category this awards season.

They were both nominated in that category at this month’s Gotham Awards. Unlike other major awards shows, the Gothams do not divide the category by gender and the prize went to Sinners star Wunmi Mosaku.

During a joint interview conducted before that ceremony as part of Variety’s Actors on Actors series, Alexander said: “People believe that it’s all going to be chummy and dad and son support each other. Which we are to a certain extent.”

Stellan Skarsgård with his eldest son Alexander in 2019 ( Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for IMDb )

Stellan responded: “There are limits,” before adding: “Now it’s gloves off.”

Alexander, whose brothers Gustaf, Bill, and Valter also act, teased his father by asking about Sentimental Value: “You play yourself, right? An absentee father?”

After Stellan replied: “That’s an insult,” Alexander joked: “The smear campaign has begun.”

Turning serious, Stellan went on to describe Pillion as “a very moving and beautiful film, and I had a lot of fun seeing it. You showed me sides of you that I had never seen before.” Alexander replied: “Literally.”

In a recent interview with The Independent, Alexander said he was attracted to starring in Pillion because of the unconventional storyline.

“I’m terrified of run-of-the-mill stuff,” he explained. “Middle-of-the-road stuff. Normcore stuff. Generic characters make me nervous. They make me insecure.”

He called his new film, which centres on a sub-dom romance between a biker and a parking attendant, “a pure joy,” adding: “It’s funny, sweet, tender and awkward. With just the perfect amount of penis.”

In a five-star review of Pillion, The Independent critic Clarisse Loughrey wrote: “Pillion is one of the sweetest, sexiest, and most tender films you’ll see all year... Harry Lighton’s deeply self-assured debut casts Harry Melling as docile parking attendant Colin opposite Alexander Skarsgård's quietly commanding Ray, who introduces him into the Gay Bikers Motorcycle Club (real members of which also appear in the film alongside the actors).

“There’s as much emphasis on community as there is on kink. As much bonding as there is bondage. A countryside camping weekend leads to both bonfire chitchats and a row of submissives laid out on picnic tables, prepped for a very different kind of intercourse.”