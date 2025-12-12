Stellan Skarsgård says it’s ‘gloves off’ this awards season in rivalry against son Alexander
The pair were both nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the recent Gotham Awards
Stellan Skarsgård has joked that “it’s gloves off” when it comes to his rivalry with his son Alexander this awards season.
The 74-year-old Swedish actor has drawn plaudits for his performance in Joachim Trier’s family drama Sentimental Value.
Meanwhile, his 49-year-old eldest son has also earned rave reviews for his turn in BDSM biker romance Pillion.
Both men are expected to be in contention in the Best Supporting Actor category this awards season.
They were both nominated in that category at this month’s Gotham Awards. Unlike other major awards shows, the Gothams do not divide the category by gender and the prize went to Sinners star Wunmi Mosaku.
During a joint interview conducted before that ceremony as part of Variety’s Actors on Actors series, Alexander said: “People believe that it’s all going to be chummy and dad and son support each other. Which we are to a certain extent.”
Stellan responded: “There are limits,” before adding: “Now it’s gloves off.”
Alexander, whose brothers Gustaf, Bill, and Valter also act, teased his father by asking about Sentimental Value: “You play yourself, right? An absentee father?”
After Stellan replied: “That’s an insult,” Alexander joked: “The smear campaign has begun.”
Turning serious, Stellan went on to describe Pillion as “a very moving and beautiful film, and I had a lot of fun seeing it. You showed me sides of you that I had never seen before.” Alexander replied: “Literally.”
In a recent interview with The Independent, Alexander said he was attracted to starring in Pillion because of the unconventional storyline.
“I’m terrified of run-of-the-mill stuff,” he explained. “Middle-of-the-road stuff. Normcore stuff. Generic characters make me nervous. They make me insecure.”
He called his new film, which centres on a sub-dom romance between a biker and a parking attendant, “a pure joy,” adding: “It’s funny, sweet, tender and awkward. With just the perfect amount of penis.”
In a five-star review of Pillion, The Independent critic Clarisse Loughrey wrote: “Pillion is one of the sweetest, sexiest, and most tender films you’ll see all year... Harry Lighton’s deeply self-assured debut casts Harry Melling as docile parking attendant Colin opposite Alexander Skarsgård's quietly commanding Ray, who introduces him into the Gay Bikers Motorcycle Club (real members of which also appear in the film alongside the actors).
“There’s as much emphasis on community as there is on kink. As much bonding as there is bondage. A countryside camping weekend leads to both bonfire chitchats and a row of submissives laid out on picnic tables, prepped for a very different kind of intercourse.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments