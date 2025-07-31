Mikey Madison and Jeremy Allen White eye lead roles in Aaron Sorkin’s Social Network sequel
Follow-up film will be based on a Wall Street Journal series about Facebook
Anora star Mikey Madison and The Bear actor Jeremy Allen White are reportedly under consideration to play lead roles in Aaron Sorkin’s forthcoming sequel to The Social Network.
Sorkin’s film sequel is based on the Wall Street Journal’s “The Facebook Files” series, an investigation into the world’s largest social media platform, which exposed the inner workings of the company in 2021.
Per Variety, Sorkin has met with both Madison and White about the project. The film is still in the development stage and offers are yet to be officially made to the stars.
The Independent has contacted Sony Pictures Entertainment for comment.
Jesse Eisenberg starred as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in the original 2010 film, directed by David Fincher, with Andrew Garfield as co-founder Eduardo Saverin.
Last year, Sorkin hinted that The Social Network Part II would not be a straightforward sequel, while speaking on the podcast The Town: “I blame Facebook for January 6,” he said, in reference to the Capitol riots.
When asked to specify how we would tackle the link between Facebook and the riots which saw Donald Trump supporters storm the US Capitol Building, he replied: “You’re gonna need to buy a movie ticket.”
He continued: “Facebook has been, among other things, tuning its algorithm to promote the most divisive material possible, because that is what will increase engagement.
“That is what will get you to, what they call inside the hallways of Facebook, ‘the infinite scroll’. There’s supposed to be a constant tension at Facebook between growth and integrity. There isn’t; there’s just growth.”
The Social Network was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $224m (£163m) worldwide and winning several Oscars, including Best Adapted Screenplay for Sorkin.
Madison’s rumoured involvement in the sequel comes after the 26-year-old won the Best Actress Oscar for her role in Sean Baker’s Anora in March. She’s next set to star in Alejandro Landes Echavarría’s Reptilia alongside Kirsten Dunst.
Meanwhile White, best known for his role as head chef Carmy in FX’s restaurant drama The Bear, will portray Bruce Springsteen in the singer’s forthcoming biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere.
The 34-year-old will also voice Rotta the Hutt in Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.
