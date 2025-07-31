Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anora star Mikey Madison and The Bear actor Jeremy Allen White are reportedly under consideration to play lead roles in Aaron Sorkin’s forthcoming sequel to The Social Network.

Sorkin’s film sequel is based on the Wall Street Journal’s “The Facebook Files” series, an investigation into the world’s largest social media platform, which exposed the inner workings of the company in 2021.

Per Variety, Sorkin has met with both Madison and White about the project. The film is still in the development stage and offers are yet to be officially made to the stars.

The Independent has contacted Sony Pictures Entertainment for comment.

Jesse Eisenberg starred as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in the original 2010 film, directed by David Fincher, with Andrew Garfield as co-founder Eduardo Saverin.

Last year, Sorkin hinted that The Social Network Part II would not be a straightforward sequel, while speaking on the podcast The Town: “I blame Facebook for January 6,” he said, in reference to the Capitol riots.

When asked to specify how we would tackle the link between Facebook and the riots which saw Donald Trump supporters storm the US Capitol Building, he replied: “You’re gonna need to buy a movie ticket.”

open image in gallery Mikey Madison and Jeremy Allen White are reportedly eyeing roles in Aaron Sorkin's 'The Social Network' sequel ( Getty )

He continued: “Facebook has been, among other things, tuning its algorithm to promote the most divisive material possible, because that is what will increase engagement.

“That is what will get you to, what they call inside the hallways of Facebook, ‘the infinite scroll’. There’s supposed to be a constant tension at Facebook between growth and integrity. There isn’t; there’s just growth.”

The Social Network was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $224m (£163m) worldwide and winning several Oscars, including Best Adapted Screenplay for Sorkin.

open image in gallery Jesse Eisenberg in a scene from ‘The Social Network’ ( National Film Registry )

Madison’s rumoured involvement in the sequel comes after the 26-year-old won the Best Actress Oscar for her role in Sean Baker’s Anora in March. She’s next set to star in Alejandro Landes Echavarría’s Reptilia alongside Kirsten Dunst.

Meanwhile White, best known for his role as head chef Carmy in FX’s restaurant drama The Bear, will portray Bruce Springsteen in the singer’s forthcoming biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere.

The 34-year-old will also voice Rotta the Hutt in Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.