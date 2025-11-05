Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reese Witherspoon has revealed that both of Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husbands attended the Friends star’s 50th birthday party.

Aniston celebrated her 50th birthday in 2019, with a star-studded bash that included Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson and Katy Perry on the guestlist. Witherspoon, a long-time friend and co-star of Aniston’s, was also in attendance, and this week discussed some additional guests that may come as a surprise.

“At her 50th birthday, one of the biggest testaments I can say to what a wonderful person she is, [is that] people from her teenage years, people from her twenties, people who work in her home, every ex-husband, ex-boyfriend was there,” Witherspoon told Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast. “She just is a high spiritual integrity person.”

Aniston was famously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 until 2005, and the actor Justin Theroux from 2011 to 2017.

Pitt’s presence at Aniston’s party marks a nice ending for the pair, after their tempestuous split in 2005, which was engulfed by speculation that Pitt had left Aniston for his Mr & Mrs Smith co-star Angelina Jolie.

The apparent “love triangle” between all three stars became one of the most talked-about celebrity stories of the 2000s, and still reverberates to this day – despite Pitt and Jolie splitting in 2016, leading to a very dramatic and long-winded divorce.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt in 2004 ( Getty Images )

Witherspoon, who played Aniston’s sister on Friends and currently stars alongside her on the Apple TV drama The Morning Show, also told Shepard about the incorrect “assumptions” people make about Aniston.

“She’s not who ... people think she is, like holding on to old things,” she said, likely in reference to tabloids that insisted for decades that Aniston was still pining for Pitt despite their break-up.

Pitt is currently in a relationship with the jewellery executive Ines de Ramon, while Aniston this week when “Instagram official” with Jim Curtis, who works as a “master hypnotist”.

Aniston, who has been romantically linked to Curtis since July, shared a photo of the pair hugging, and captioned the post: “Happy birthday my love. Cherished.” She added a red heart emoji.