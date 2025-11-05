Both of Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husbands attended her birthday party, claims Reese Witherspoon
The ‘Friends’ star was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005, and Justin Theroux from 2011 to 2017 – she is currently dating a hypnotist
Reese Witherspoon has revealed that both of Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husbands attended the Friends star’s 50th birthday party.
Aniston celebrated her 50th birthday in 2019, with a star-studded bash that included Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson and Katy Perry on the guestlist. Witherspoon, a long-time friend and co-star of Aniston’s, was also in attendance, and this week discussed some additional guests that may come as a surprise.
“At her 50th birthday, one of the biggest testaments I can say to what a wonderful person she is, [is that] people from her teenage years, people from her twenties, people who work in her home, every ex-husband, ex-boyfriend was there,” Witherspoon told Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast. “She just is a high spiritual integrity person.”
Aniston was famously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 until 2005, and the actor Justin Theroux from 2011 to 2017.
Pitt’s presence at Aniston’s party marks a nice ending for the pair, after their tempestuous split in 2005, which was engulfed by speculation that Pitt had left Aniston for his Mr & Mrs Smith co-star Angelina Jolie.
The apparent “love triangle” between all three stars became one of the most talked-about celebrity stories of the 2000s, and still reverberates to this day – despite Pitt and Jolie splitting in 2016, leading to a very dramatic and long-winded divorce.
Witherspoon, who played Aniston’s sister on Friends and currently stars alongside her on the Apple TV drama The Morning Show, also told Shepard about the incorrect “assumptions” people make about Aniston.
“She’s not who ... people think she is, like holding on to old things,” she said, likely in reference to tabloids that insisted for decades that Aniston was still pining for Pitt despite their break-up.
Pitt is currently in a relationship with the jewellery executive Ines de Ramon, while Aniston this week when “Instagram official” with Jim Curtis, who works as a “master hypnotist”.
Aniston, who has been romantically linked to Curtis since July, shared a photo of the pair hugging, and captioned the post: “Happy birthday my love. Cherished.” She added a red heart emoji.
