Scary Movie star Jayne Trcka’s cause of death revealed

Scary Movie actor Jayne Trcka’s cause of death has been released two months after she was found dead in her home in San Diego, California.

The former bodybuilder’s son confirmed Trcka’s death to TMZ in January, noting that she died December 12. According to the outlet, she was found by a friend, who had been unable to reach Trcka, 62, by phone in the days before.

Now, a report from the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office, seen by USA Today, has revealed that Trcka died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” Her condition was complicated by a “left femoral fracture.”

The California-based medical examiner ruled her death an accident.

Hypertensive heart disease is “a condition with damage to your heart from years of unmanaged or undermanaged high blood pressure,” according to the Cleveland Clinic. The condition also occurs when there’s a “thick and weak heart muscle from strain” on the heart, which can result in heart failure.

open image in gallery Jayne Trcka died of ‘hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease,’ according to a new medical report ( Getty )

open image in gallery Jayne Trcka in the music video for Lady Gaga's 'Telephone' ( Interscope Records )

Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease “is caused by plaque buildup in arterial walls,” according to the American Heart Association, and refers to various conditions, including Coronary Heart Disease, which causes chest pain and shortness of breath, and Cerebrovascular disease, which can result in strokes or aneurysms.

When Trcka’s death was reported in January, a spokesperson for the San Diego Medical Examiner told The U.S. Sun that “there was trauma to” her body.

Trcka portrayed a lecherous gym teacher, Miss Mann, in the 2000 horror spoof Scary Movie, and also worked as a professional wrestler before moving into film and television.

Her additional credits include the music video for “Telephone,” Lady Gaga’s 2010 collaboration with Beyoncé, and the 2016 horror movie The Bad Batch, alongside Suki Waterhouse and Keanu Reeves.

According to her official biography, Trcka took up weight training in 1986 and began competing in bodybuilding events in 1988. She later became a personal trainer and a realtor while working in the entertainment industry. On her official site, Trcka dubbed herself “the actress with the unique physique.”

Trcka also wrestled under the name Kasie Cavanaugh, and told Mass Muscle Magazine that she discovered her love of sports fighting as a child.

“I remember standing in my underwear in our living room, having boxing and wrestling matches with my brother,” she recalled. “I used to chase the neighborhood boys with angleworms; I loved to have the upper hand on the boys.”