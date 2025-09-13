Scary Movie 6 star won’t care if film ‘offends people’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marlon Wayans has spoken about the forthcoming Scary Movie sequel, claiming that the film “may offend people”.

The Scary Movie franchise is a series of comedy films spoofing popular horror movies. The sixth entry, the first since 2013, is set to be released in cinemas next year.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Wayans spoke about the film’s propensity to cause offence, stating that it would have a “no holds barred” approach to the material.

“It’s how we always do it,” he said. “We just want to make everybody laugh, and we don’t care if you’re sensitive. Even sensitive people need to laugh at themselves.”

“Just know that we’re not just laughing at you, you get the chance to laugh at others,” he continued.

Wayans then referenced his 2004 comedy White Chicks, in which he and Shawn Wayans, his co-star and brother, both wore whiteface.

The original 'Scary Movie' parodied horror films such as 'Scream' ( Dimension Films )

“When we did White Chicks, we made fun of everybody,” he said. “We made fun of Black people, we made fun of white people, we made fun of Hispanic people. That’s just what we do. We make fun of the world, make light of the world.

“It’s not to harm, it’s to bring humour,” he added. “You may offend people here and there, but, hey, not every joke’s gonna land 100 per cent, but if you tell a joke and 100 people laugh and one person walks out, that’s still a good joke.”

Scary Movie 6 will see Wayans re-team with brothers Shawn and Keenen Ivory Wayans to write the script, while original Scary Movie stars Anna Farris and Regina Hall will reportedly star.

“[The film] will be a great conversation piece, that we can all sit down and laugh together, over three generations of people who haven’t had great comedy in a long time,” he said.

The actor and filmmaker went on to explain that the new movie would “acknowledge how comedy has changed”.

“Not just horror has changed, but films have changed, the audience has changed, the world has shifted,” he said. “I think the way to do that is to make the generational gap part of the conversation. That’s how we constructed the movie so we could talk about it all.

He added: “It’s a conversation with these funny characters, and they just so happen to be going through this. The more pressure you put on characters and the more horrific the situations, that’s when you really get to know the characters.”