Scary Movie star Jayne Trcka had ‘trauma to the body’ when found dead at 62

The Scary Movie actor Jayne Trcka has been found dead in her San Diego home at the age of 62.

The death of the former bodybuilder was confirmed to TMZ by her son, who added that Trcka died on 12 December.

The outlet said that Trcka’s body had “trauma to the body” when she was found by a friend, who had been unable to reach Trcka by phone in the days before.

A spokesperson for the San Diego Medical Examiner told The US Sun that “there was trauma to [Trcka’s] body, but we wouldn’t be able to indicate cause of death at this time”.

Trcka portrayed a lecherous gym teacher called Miss Mann in the 2000 horror spoof, and also worked as a professional wrestler before moving into film and television.

Her additional credits include the music video for “Telephone”, Lady Gaga’s 2010 collaboration with Beyoncé, as well as the 2016 horror movie The Bad Batch alongside Suki Waterhouse and Keanu Reeves.

Jayne Trcka in the music video for Lady Gaga’s ‘Telephone’ ( Interscope Records )

According to her official biography, Trcka took up weight training in 1986 and began competing in bodybuilding events in 1988. She later became a personal trainer and a realtor while working in the entertainment industry. On her official site, Trcka dubbed herself “the actress with the unique physique”.

Trcka also wrestled under the name Kasie Cavanaugh, and told Mass Muscle Magazine that she discovered her love of sports fighting as a child.

“I remember standing in my underwear in our living room, having boxing and wrestling matches with my brother,” she recalled. “I used to chase the neighbourhood boys with angleworms; I loved to have the upper hand on the boys.”