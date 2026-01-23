Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

James Cameron has shared the reason behind his decision to leave the US permanently for New Zealand, explaining that America’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic clinched it for him.

The Avatar director, while working on his latest feature Avatar: Fire and Ash in February last year, told New Zealand’s Stuff publication that his move to the southern hemisphere is “something I’ve worked toward, something I’ve had to sacrifice for”.

He described the US under Donald Trump as “like watching a car crash over and over” and said his New Zealand citizenship was “imminent”.

In a new interview on In Depth with Graham Besinger, the Titanic director expanded on his reasons, stating that he moved “for the sanity” of New Zealand.

Cameron said he had decided he would eventually move to the island country when he first visited in 1994, and ended up “falling in love” with the way of life.

He bought a farm in 2011 with wife Suzy Amis, and spent time going back and forth. However, it was just after Covid hit that he decided “it was time to make the move as a family”.

“Then we were shooting in New Zealand. We came back for Christmas and then Covid hit and we didn’t get back down there,” Cameron said, referring to filming Avatar 2.

“So then I had to move mountains to get our production unit back up and running in New Zealand, and we just decided at that point in time that it was time to make the move as a family. And so, you know, everybody came down and joined me that August. So that would have been, you know, five or six months after the pandemic hit.”

open image in gallery James Cameron has shared that he left the US permanently for New Zealand ‘for the sanity’ ( Invision )

Cameron continued: “New Zealand had eliminated the virus completely. They actually eliminated the virus twice. The third time, when it showed up in a mutated form, it broke through. But fortunately, they already had a 98 per cent vaccination rate.

“This is why I love New Zealand. People there are, for the most part, sane – as opposed to the United States, where you had a 62 per cent vaccination rate, and that’s going down, going the wrong direction.”

At the time, Cameron and 55 members of his crew received special permission to enter New Zealand to film, despite the border being closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The move garnered some controversy among businesses trying to get their own staff back into the country.

“Where would you rather live?” Cameron continued. “A place that actually believes in science and is sane and where people can work together cohesively to a common goal, or a place where everybody’s at each other’s throats, extremely polarised, turning its back on science and basically would be in utter disarray if another pandemic appears.”

Cameron had previously applied for American citizenship but withdrew his application after George W Bush won the 2004 US election, as per The New Yorker.

open image in gallery Cameron has previously described the US under Donald Trump as “like watching a car crash over and over” ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Host Bensinger responded saying that the US is still “a fantastic place to live”, leading Cameron to question: “Is it?”

“I’m not there for scenery, I’m there for the sanity,” Cameron said, responding to Bensinger pointing out New Zealand is “stunningly beautiful”.

Cameron is not the first to leave the US for political reasons. Jimmy Kimmel revealed that he had obtained Italian citizenship, Ellen DeGeneres moved to England’s celeb-loved Cotswolds region with wife Portia Di Rossi, and Rosie O'Donnell shared that she had moved to Ireland.

All three celebrities have said their moves were prompted by the November 2024 re-election of US president Donald Trump.