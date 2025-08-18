Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pierce Brosnan has insisted that the new James Bond must be played by a male lead after previously suggesting that the spy should be portrayed by a woman.

In 2019, former 007 star Brosnan told The Hollywood Reporter that it was time to “put a woman up there”, adding: “It would be exhilarating.”

However, the Irishman, who appeared in four Bond films, has gone back on his opinion and revealed that he is looking forward to a man bringing “new life” to the role after Daniel Craig quit the franchise.

“Oh, I think it has to be a man,” the 72-year-old told Saga magazine.

“I’m so excited to see the next man come on the stage and to see a whole new exuberance and life for this character,” he continued.

The actor was supported in his new opinion by Dame Helen Mirren, his co-star in the forthcoming adaptation of Richard Osman’s best-selling book, The Thursday Murder Club.

“So many women have worked in that world,” she said. “She's a manifestation of a reality, that's for sure. Is she a better portrayal of it than in the world of 007? More realistic. But not so much fun as Bond!”

The actor, who previously accused the films of sexism, continued: “I'm such a feminist, but James Bond has to be a guy. You can’t have a woman. It just doesn't work. James Bond has to be James Bond, otherwise it becomes something else.”

Pierce Brosnan as James Bond in 'Die Another Day' ( United Artists )

Brosnan was the face of the franchise, based on the books by Ian Fleming, in the 1990s and into the 2000s. He starred as the secret agent in GoldenEye (1995), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), The World is Not Enough (1999), and Die Another Day (2002).

“I adore the world of James Bond. It’s been very good to me,” he added, calling the film series “the gift that keeps giving”.

“I’m just a member of the audience now, sitting back, saying: ‘Show us what you’re going to do.’”

Speculation has swirled around who will replace Daniel Craig in the franchise, which has been taken over by Amazon-MGM.

Dune director Denis Villeneuve will make the new movies. Bullet Train actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been at the centre of speculation with Masters of the Air actor Callum Turner emerging as a recent favourite.