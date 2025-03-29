Helen Mirren calls out James Bond franchise for ‘profound sexism’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dame Helen Mirren has called out the James Bond franchise for its “profound sexism”.

The Oscar winner, 79, who is set to star in the forthcoming crime series MobLand alongside former Bond star Pierce Brosnan, said she’d never been a fan of the 007 films based on Ian Fleming’s character.

Mirren is not the first A-lister to call out the spy franchise for sexism, with Casino Royale star Daniel Craig having dubbed Fleming’s character “very lonely”, sexist, and misogynist back in 2015.

Speaking to The Standard, Mirren said: “I have to say I was never a great ward [of Bond]. I’m a huge fan of Pierce Brosnan, I mean massive fan… And indeed Daniel Craig, who I’ve met and know a little bit.”

She continued: “The whole series of James Bond, it was not my thing. It really wasn’t. I never liked James Bond. I never liked the way women were in James Bond.”

Mirren went on to highlight discrepancies between the depiction of women in the franchise and the real-world achievements of women in the world of espionage.

“The whole concept of James Bond is drenched and born out of profound sexism. Women have always been a major and incredibly important part of the Secret Service, they always have been. And very brave,” she said.

open image in gallery Helen Mirren has called out the James Bond franchise for ‘profound sexism’ ( Getty Images )

“If you hear about what women did in the French Resistance, they’re amazingly, unbelievably courageous. So, I would tell real stories about extraordinary women who've worked in that world.”

Back in 2017, Mirren defended the idea that the next James Bond could be played by a female actor, after Halle Berry admitted she didn’t think the role should ever be taken on by a woman.

When asked if she’d take on the character herself, Mirren told The Telegraph: “I’m too old.

“In my youth, that would have been great of course. But that time was different; we could never even have imagined a woman playing that role.”

open image in gallery Mirren stars in Guy Ritchie’s forthcoming crime drama ‘MobLand’ as crime boss Maeve Harrigan ( Luke Varley/Paramount+ )

Meanwhile, Brosnan, who will appear as Mirren’s husband, Conrad Harrigan, in MobLand, similarly dismissed the idea of him reappearing as MI6 boss M in any forthcoming Bond films.

“That’s nuts,” he told The Telegraph of taking on the role previously played by Ralph Fiennes and Dame Judi Dench. “Oh for God’s sake,” he added. “Let’s see where the wind takes us.”

Production on the next James Bond film is underway after “being fast-tracked” for release following Amazon’s $1bn acquisition.

open image in gallery Pierce Brosnan will star as Mirren’s husband and co-conspirator, Conrad Harrigan ( Luke Varley/Paramount+ )

Last month, it was revealed that Amazon MGM had taken full creative control of the Bond franchise after striking a deal with long-time producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

The film is reportedly expected to be in cinemas by the end of 2027, with a source telling The Sun: “The Bond bosses had already proposed broad plots and reboot ideas.

“The writers’ rooms are being assembled in the hope of recouping their investment ASAP.”