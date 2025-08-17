Pierce Brosnan says Richard Osman was ‘too scared’ to visit Thursday Murder Club set

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pierce Brosnan has revealed that Thursday Murder Club writer Richard Osman was “too scared” to go on the set of the Netflix adaptation of his book.

“I think he was scared to come to the set, possibly,” the Die Another Day actor told Saga magazine. “He was a bit nervous, but he did join us and so did Steven [Spielberg, who is a producer on the movie].”

Brosnan stars alongside Helen Mirren, Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie in the forthcoming movie, which is set to be released in some cinemas later this month on 22 August, and on Netflix on 28 August.

It follows the story of a group of pensioners living in a sleepy retirement village, who form a group to investigate murders at their leisure. Based on the internationally bestselling book series by Osman, who will release the narrative’s fifth instalment next month.

Brosnan praised Thursday Murder Club for exploring the lives of older people, who he said are often “pushed to the side” of society.

“It will bring great comfort to people who are getting old,” he said. “We don’t really look after the elders in our society, they get pushed to the side. It’s a story of dignity and hope.”

Reflecting on his own ageing, the 72-year-old said: “I don’t see myself as an old man at all. But I suppose I would be considered an old man by some and I am getting older, that's for sure. So ‘The Thursday Murder Club’ dealt with all of those intricacies of the heart that are so fragile to look at sometimes.”

open image in gallery Brosnan stars in the ‘Thursday Murder Club’ based on the books by Richard Osman ( Getty )

Mirren praised the team behind the highly anticipated film, saying: “Really good writers understand that a book and a film are two completely different things. He put the material into the incredibly knowledgeable hands of Chris Columbus and let it go.”

Columbus’s other credits include Home Alone, Home Alone 2, Mrs Doubtfire, The Goonies, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

open image in gallery Film is based on the bestselling series by Richard Osman ( Netflix )

Osman has previously said that his visual impairment has informed his characters, who have become much-loved by readers.

“In my life, I’m not judging people by what they look like, because I don’t really see it,” he said.

“I read books sometimes and someone will say, ‘someone has a twitch of their lip,’ or ‘their eyes do something,’ and I’m like, ‘I’ve never seen that. I don’t know what you’re talking about.’ That’s not how I see the world. I don’t see what people look like, but I do get a very strong vibe of the world, how people talk, the attitude that people have.”