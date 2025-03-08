Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

James Bond’s acquisition by Amazon has turned off one filmmaker, who has sworn off ever directing a 007 film if Jeff Bezos is in charge.

Last month, it was revealed that Amazon MGM has taken full creative control of the Bond franchise after striking a deal with long-time producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

While the pair will remain co-owners of the franchise, the transaction leaves creative control of all future productions in the hands of Amazon.

American filmmaker Osgood Perkins, who directed 2024 sleeper horror hit Longlegs and new film The Monkey, was recently asked during a Reddit “Ask Me Anything” whether he’d ever consider directing a film in the long-running British spy franchise.

He made his feelings known about the Amazon development with his blunt reply: “No, because f*** Jeff Bezos.” It’s worth noting that Bond films are often directed by British filmmakers.

The highly influential Bezos is a controversial figure, having faced accusations of creating tense working conditions at Amazon.

Just last week, Washington Post owner Bezos left many workers enraged after he announced changes to the paper’s opinion content that resulted in a top editor resigning.

Journalists at the publication have expressed concern that Bezos is currying favor with President Donald Trump by softening the Post’s coverage of him, months after he blocked the editorial board’s endorsement of then-vice president Kamala Harris.

The new Bond deal comes amid mounting speculation over the fate of the British spy franchise after Daniel Craig made his final appearance as Bond in 2021’s No Time To Die almost four years ago. The franchise has gone silent in recent years, with no formal plans for the next movie or any recruitment of the next Bond actor.

Jeff Bezos-owned Amazon has acquired James Bond franchise ( Getty )

Wilson said in a statement: “With my 007 career spanning nearly 60 incredible years, I am stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects. Therefore, Barbara and I agree, it is time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future.”

Broccoli added: “My life has been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy that was handed to Michael and me by our father, producer Cubby Broccoli.

“I have had the honour of working closely with four of the tremendously talented actors who have played 007 and thousands of wonderful artists within the industry. With the conclusion of No Time to Die and Michael retiring from the films, I feel it is time to focus on my other projects.”

With no plans in place, the gap between No Time To Die and the next Bond film could beat the record for the longest break between Bond installments, which currently stands at six years and four months for the wait between 1989’s License to Kill and 1995’s Goldeneye.