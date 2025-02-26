Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Washington Post’s billionaire owner Jeff Bezos left many of his paper’s staffers enraged on Wednesday after he announced a shocking new direction for the paper’s opinion content that resulted in a top editor resigning.

Bezos’ latest mandate comes amid concerns among the publication’s journalists that the Amazon founder is currying favor with Donald Trump by softening the Post’s coverage of the anti-media president, which began when he blocked the editorial board’s endorsement of then-Vice President Kamala Harris last October.

In a memo sent to staff Wednesday morning, Bezos noted that he was letting them “know about a change coming to our opinion pages,” which revolved around what topics columnists would now be allowed to write about.

“We are going to be writing every day in support and defense of two pillars: personal liberties and free markets,” he noted. “We’ll cover other topics too of course, but viewpoints opposing those pillars will be left to be published by others.”

Bezos added: “There was a time when a newspaper, especially one that was a local monopoly, might have seen it as a service to bring to the reader’s doorstep every morning a broad-based opinion section that sought to cover all views. Today, the internet does that job.”

open image in gallery Jeff Bezos announced on Wednesday that the Washington Post’s opinion editor stepped down rather than embrace the billionaire’s new mandate for the opinion section. ( Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Bezos added that opinion editor David Shipley did not embrace this decision to focus on the two topics, prompting his resignation. Shipley was the editor who decided not to publish an editorial cartoon showing Bezos on bended knee before Trump, prompting the cartoonist to quit.

“I offered David Shipley, whom I greatly admire, the opportunity to lead this new chapter. I suggested to him that if the answer wasn’t ‘hell yes,’ then it had to be ‘no.’ After careful consideration, David decided to step away,” Bezos stated. “This is a significant shift, it won’t be easy, and it will require 100% commitment — I respect his decision. We’ll be searching for a new Opinion Editor to own this new direction.”

He concluded: “I’m confident that free markets and personal liberties are right for America. I also believe these viewpoints are underserved in the current market of ideas and news opinion. I’m excited for us together to fill that void.”

In a separate statement, embattled publisher Will Lewis insisted to the staff that Bezos’ opinion mandate had nothing to do with partisanship. “This is not about siding with any political party. This is about being crystal clear about what we stand for as a newspaper,” Lewis wrote.

Needless to say, especially since the paper’s journalists have been begging Bezos to visit the newsroom and restore “trust that has been lost” under his watch, the ultra-wealthy businessman’s sudden and shocking mandate was not well received.

“Massive encroachment by Jeff Bezos into The Washington Post’s opinion section today - makes clear dissenting views will not be published or tolerated there,” Washington Post chief economics reporter Jeff Stein tweeted on Wednesday.

“I still have not felt encroachment on my journalism on the news side of coverage, but if Bezos tries interfering with the news side I will be quitting immediately and letting you know,” he added.

open image in gallery Jeff Bezos speaks with Elon Musk, who backed Wednesday’s editorial decision, at Trump’s inauguration ( AP )

Other Post staffers told The Independent that the announcement was “being received badly” by the newsroom, with many reporters expressing their “anger” at Bezos’ further meddling in the editorial process of the paper.

“I have a feeling this isn’t gonna bring back the 250K subs,” one reporter wrote in the Post’s Slack channel, referencing the quarter-million readers that canceled their subscriptions after Bezos pulled the Harris endorsement days before the 2024 election.

Besides the lost subscriptions, the spiked endorsement also led to several editorial board members resigning in protest, while a number of star journalists and editors left for other opportunities. At the same time, the beleaguered paper recently laid off four percent of the staff, mostly from the business and public relations divisions.

Meanwhile, Washington Post video producer Dave Jorgenson – who is the face of the paper’s YouTube and TikTok accounts – took to his Bluesky account on Wednesday to repost a video he made a few months ago about “why some billionaires are going soft on Trump.”

“Using my ‘personal liberties’ to repost this,” Jorgenson noted, adding that followers could check out his personal YouTube and social media channels going forward. “Echoing Jeff (Stein), if Bezos interferes with my work on the news side - I'm out,” he added.

Military affair reporter Dan Lamonthe reiterated that the paper’s “hard-news” division would continue to plug along and keep reporting on the important stories of the day. “As a hard-news journalist at The Washington Post, there's no shortage of important news to cover. I will keep digging in. As I've stated before: Nothing changes. We ask hard questions and hold those in power to account. That's the job, whether those in power like it or not,” he tweeted.

The Independent has reached out to the Post for comment.

While staffers are outraged over this move, MAGA world was elated over Bezo’s new mandate for the Post’s opinion pages.

“He says that viewpoints which disagree with those positions will be written elsewhere. David Shipley has stepped down as the paper’s opinion editor as a result of the shift,” far-right provacatuer Charlie Kirk posted on X (formerly Twitter.)

“Bezos also affirms that he is “of America” and wants to celebrate these uniquely American values that have lead to innovation and prosperity. He believes these viewpoints are underserved in the current newspaper environment (he’s right),” he continued. “Good! The culture is changing rapidly for the better.”

DOGE chief and “first buddy” Elon Musk, one of the only men in the world wealthier than Bezos, also expressed his explicit approval.

“Bravo,” he tweeted.