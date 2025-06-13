Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

WWE wrestler Jade Cargill is set to make her acting debut in a new thriller alongside former Marvel star Jonathan Majors.

The 33-year-old, who signed with WWE in 2023, will be in the Harlem-set action thriller True Threat from director Gerard McMurray (The First Purge).

The movie will be the first to be produced by Southland Stories, a new production company established by radio host Charlamagne Tha God, John Wick producer Basil Iwanyk and TV producer Karen Kinney. The company aims to shine a light on underrepresented voices from the south of the United States.

True Threat will follow special forces operative Vernon Threat (Majors), who returns home seeking justice following the murder of his teenage son by a Harlem gang. Threat’s mission sees him infiltrate a 20-story project building controlled by the gang, and fight his way through each floor leading to an eventual confrontation with its leader and his former mentor, Shallow.

Cargill has been cast as antagonist Meeka, a key figure in the gang who controls the building’s red light district.

Speaking about casting Cargill in the role, McMurray told Deadline: “I am excited to have Jade join us on True Threat. She is a unique talent with a rare blend of athleticism, charisma, and control on camera. The role of Meeka requires presence and precision, and Jade brings both. I believe audiences will see a completely new side of her in this film.”

A spokesperson for Southland Stories added: “Our mission here is to champion new faces and new voices in action storytelling. Jade is exactly the type of dynamic talent we want to introduce to the global film audience. She is already a force in the sports and entertainment world, and we believe this is just the beginning for her on the big screen.”

Cargill and Majors are the only two actors attached so far to the project, which is due to begin filming in the Autumn.

It continues Majors’ attempts to restart his career after he was found guilty of one count of third-degree assault and one count of harassment against his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. Majors was dropped from the role of Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror following the verdict. He was also sentenced to a one-year, in-person batterer intervention programme in Los Angeles.

Cargill, meanwhile, is coming fresh from a breakout performance at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas over the Easter weekend where she defeated her rival Naomi. In addition to her talents as a wrestler, she also holds a degree in child psychology and co-owns the women’s professional fastpitch team, Atlanta Smoke.