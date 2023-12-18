Jonathan Majors found guilty of assault against Grace Jabbari: Live
The jury announced a split verdict on Monday afternoon, finding him guilty of two charges
Related video: Jonathan Majors court date
A verdict could come Monday in the trial of Marvel star Jonathan Majors, who is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.
Jurors began deliberating on Thursday afternoon, and had not reached a verdict by the end of Friday.
Earlier in the week, Judge Michael Gaffey permitted the release of a wealth of evidence, including text messages, photographs, footage, a recording of the actor calling himself a “great man” and the 911 call from the night of the alleged attack.
The texts show Majors dissuading Jabbari from going to the hospital following a separate alleged altercation in 2022, saying “it could lead to an investigation even if you do lie and they suspect something”.
Meanwhile, in an audio recording, Majors is heard telling the dancer he needs a “great woman” similar to Michelle Obama. Video showed the couple battling on the streets of New York.
In closing arguments, the defence painted Jabbari as a “liar” and accused her of “revenge partying” after the alleged assault. The prosecution called the private driver a “biased witness to the man who paid him.”
Majors has been supported throughout the trial by his current girlfriend Meagan Good.
Verdict reached in weeks-long assault trial
Jonathan Majors has been found guilty of assaulting his former-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.
The Marvel star, 34, was arrested in March in New York after Ms Jabbari accused him of slapping her and throwing her into the car after she exited it, twisting her arm and grabbing and injuring her hand.
He previously pleaded not guilty to charges of misdemeanour assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault and harassment.
Following a 10–day-long trial, which included testimony from the driver of the vehicle and Ms Jabbari herself, the guilty verdict was returned on Monday.
Read the full story...
Jonathan Majors found guilty of assaulting ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari
The Marvel star, 34, was arrested in March in New York
Photos of Grace Jabbari’s finger injuries unveiled in court
Verdict reached
At 2:25pm, the jury note signed by a foreperson in Jonathan Majors trial that they “have reached a verdict.”
ICYMI: Shocking text messages revealed in court
Jury deliberations set to resume at 2.15pm
Jurors are deliberating for the third day.
The jury was first handed the case on Thursday at 3.30pm. Earlier today, they made a few requests: reread of charge #4 , the raw surveillance footage of the car, and the testimony of a woman who went to the bar with Ms Jabbari.
Studio executives discuss Majors’ career post-trial
CNN spoke to industry sources on Majors’ projected career trajectory after the assault trial.
“The trial has illuminated a fair amount of stuff regardless of the verdict,” one studio executive told the outlet. “What came out is problematic for him, particularly for a brand like Marvel or Disney – at least in the near term.”
“If Marvel drops him, that would be a big indicator of his future,” a WME agency source told CNN. “If he’s found guilty… there’s nothing to represent.”
What is charge #4?
Court reporters said on Monday that jurors were requesting a reread of charge #4.
Two notes from the jury so far today
Everything Jonathan Majors has been dropped from since charges were brought
Jonathan Majors was on a stratospheric trajectory before being charged with assault and harassment in March of this year.
The actor was taken into custody and later charged with misdemeanors including assault and could be sentenced to up to a year in jail if convicted. Majors has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Majors’ attorney has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing by the actor and maintained that the charges against him are false.
Despite the denials, a number of collaborators have cut ties with the actor since his arrest.
Read the full story...
Everything Jonathan Majors has been dropped from
34-year-old actor was arrested weeks after presenting at the Oscars
Jury deliberations underway