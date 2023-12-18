Jump to content

Liveupdated1702929690

Jonathan Majors found guilty of assault against Grace Jabbari: Live

The jury announced a split verdict on Monday afternoon, finding him guilty of two charges

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
,Michelle Del Rey,Kelly Rissman
Monday 18 December 2023 20:01
Related video: Jonathan Majors court date

A verdict could come Monday in the trial of Marvel star Jonathan Majors, who is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

Jurors began deliberating on Thursday afternoon, and had not reached a verdict by the end of Friday.

Earlier in the week, Judge Michael Gaffey permitted the release of a wealth of evidence, including text messages, photographs, footage, a recording of the actor calling himself a “great man” and the 911 call from the night of the alleged attack.

The texts show Majors dissuading Jabbari from going to the hospital following a separate alleged altercation in 2022, saying “it could lead to an investigation even if you do lie and they suspect something”.

Meanwhile, in an audio recording, Majors is heard telling the dancer he needs a “great woman” similar to Michelle Obama. Video showed the couple battling on the streets of New York.

In closing arguments, the defence painted Jabbari as a “liar” and accused her of “revenge partying” after the alleged assault. The prosecution called the private driver a “biased witness to the man who paid him.”

Majors has been supported throughout the trial by his current girlfriend Meagan Good.

1702929690

Verdict reached in weeks-long assault trial

Jonathan Majors has been found guilty of assaulting his former-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

The Marvel star, 34, was arrested in March in New York after Ms Jabbari accused him of slapping her and throwing her into the car after she exited it, twisting her arm and grabbing and injuring her hand.

He previously pleaded not guilty to charges of misdemeanour assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault and harassment.

Following a 10–day-long trial, which included testimony from the driver of the vehicle and Ms Jabbari herself, the guilty verdict was returned on Monday.

Read the full story...

Jonathan Majors found guilty of assaulting ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari

The Marvel star, 34, was arrested in March in New York

Kelly Rissman18 December 2023 20:01
1702929614

Photos of Grace Jabbari’s finger injuries unveiled in court

Grace Jabbari’s injured finger

(Manhattan DA)

Grace Jabbari’s finger injury

(Manhattan DA)
Kelly Rissman18 December 2023 20:00
1702929095

Verdict reached

At 2:25pm, the jury note signed by a foreperson in Jonathan Majors trial that they “have reached a verdict.”

Kelly Rissman18 December 2023 19:51
1702927814

ICYMI: Shocking text messages revealed in court

Jonathan Majors’ text to Grace Jabbari

(Manhattan DA)
Kelly Rissman18 December 2023 19:30
1702926014

Jury deliberations set to resume at 2.15pm

Jurors are deliberating for the third day.

The jury was first handed the case on Thursday at 3.30pm. Earlier today, they made a few requests: reread of charge #4 , the raw surveillance footage of the car, and the testimony of a woman who went to the bar with Ms Jabbari.

Kelly Rissman18 December 2023 19:00
1702922414

Studio executives discuss Majors’ career post-trial

CNN spoke to industry sources on Majors’ projected career trajectory after the assault trial.

“The trial has illuminated a fair amount of stuff regardless of the verdict,” one studio executive told the outlet. “What came out is problematic for him, particularly for a brand like Marvel or Disney – at least in the near term.”

“If Marvel drops him, that would be a big indicator of his future,” a WME agency source told CNN. “If he’s found guilty… there’s nothing to represent.”

Kelly Rissman18 December 2023 18:00
1702921514

What is charge #4?

Court reporters said on Monday that jurors were requesting a reread of charge #4.

Kelly Rissman18 December 2023 17:45
1702920103

Two notes from the jury so far today

Kelly Rissman18 December 2023 17:21
1702918814

Everything Jonathan Majors has been dropped from since charges were brought

Jonathan Majors was on a stratospheric trajectory before being charged with assault and harassment in March of this year.

The actor was taken into custody and later charged with misdemeanors including assault and could be sentenced to up to a year in jail if convicted. Majors has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Majors’ attorney has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing by the actor and maintained that the charges against him are false.

Despite the denials, a number of collaborators have cut ties with the actor since his arrest.

Read the full story...

Everything Jonathan Majors has been dropped from

34-year-old actor was arrested weeks after presenting at the Oscars

Kelly Rissman18 December 2023 17:00
1702917888

Jury deliberations underway

Kelly Rissman18 December 2023 16:44

