Jack Nicholson pictured in rare photo as daughter shares Thanksgiving post
Fans were delighted to see a glimpse of the Hollywood legend, who had not been pictured since January
Jack Nicholson looked thrilled as he spent Thanksgiving surrounded by family, in a rare photo posted by his daughter, Lorraine.
The Hollywood legend, 88, was included in an Instagram carousel captioned “November to remember”, alongside Lorraine and his son, actor Ray Nicholson.
Jack shares Lorraine and Ray with his ex-wife, Rebecca Broussard, to whom he was married between 1989 and 1994.
He is also father to Jennifer Nicholson, 61, Caleb Goddard, 54, Honey Hollman, 43, and Tessa Gourin, 31.
Jennifer also made an appearance in one of the photos and left a fire emoji in the comments section of her sister’s post.
Fans of the Terms of Endearment star were excited to catch a glimpse of the now-reclusive actor.
“Your dad looks great!” one follower wrote, while another commented: “I feel so happy when I see Jack Nicholson healthy and smiling. Such a beautiful and beloved person.”
“So glad to see Jack looking so amazing,” another fan remarked.
“Jack Nicholson in the house, glad he’s doing well,” one follower said.
Lorraine last shared a photo of her with her dad back in January, in a touching snap that showed her with her arms around him at home.
The photo marked the first time the One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest actor had been pictured in a new image in years.
Lorraine previously spoke about her relationship with her father in a 2011 interview withUS Weekly, where she talked about his role in her own acting career.
“He’s my mentor,” she explained. “I’m going into the family business because we’re so close and he’s such an inspiration. I admire him so much.”
She also shared the one piece of advice from her family members that she continues to follow.
“My grandma always told my father, ‘Don’t toot your own horn,’ which in Nicholson speak means, ‘Be modest and let your work speak for yourself,’” Lorraine said. “That’s sort of what I applied to not only my acting work, but my everyday work.”
Writing for The Independent last year, film critic Geoffrey Macnab wrote about Jack’s “deserved (if unofficial) retirement”.
“There was a time when the actor was spotted everywhere: in nightclubs, on chat shows, at basketball matches, at movie premieres. No more,” he wrote.
“The actor has performed a vanishing act. It is 14 years since his last movie, the rapidly forgotten romcom How Do You Know. One of his friends, music producer Lou Adler, told the WTF podcast that Nicholson now prefers to spend his time ‘sitting under a tree and reading a book’.”
He added: “Nicholson can justifiably claim to be the greatest, most charismatic and versatile of all the stars of his era.”
