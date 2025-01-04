Jack Nicholson, 87, seen for the first time in years in rare family photo

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jack Nicholson was pictured in a photo shared with the public for the first time in years, as he joined his family for the holidays.

On Thursday (January 2) one of The Shining actor’s children, Lorraine, posted various photos on Instagram of her celebrating the holidays alongside her family members.

One of the photos featured her alongside her father, 87, who is rarely seen in public these days.

“The giving season,” she captioned the post.

In their photo, the pair were seen wrapping their arms around each other as they posed and smiled for the camera. Lorraine also shared a photo with her younger brother, Raymond Nicholson, whom Nicholson shares with his ex-girlfriend Rebecca Broussard.

Another photo in the Instagram post showed Lorraine alongside Raymond and Duke Nicholson, who is the One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest actor’s grandson. Duke’s girlfriend, influencer Devon Lee Carlson, was also in the photo.

Many people turned to the comments section to acknowledge the rare sighting of Nicholson.

“OMGGGGGG!!!!!! JACK!!!!!!!” one person commented while another person wrote, “Your dad looks great.”

“Hey there is our legendary Jack, Happy New Year and hope you all had a Merry Christmas,” a third commenter wrote about the three-time Academy Award winner.

Lorraine Nicholson (right) has previously spoke about her father Jack’s (left) role in her acting career ( Getty Images )

Lorraine has previously spoken about her relationship with her father in a 2011 interview withUS Weekly where she spoke about his role is in her own acting career.

“He’s my mentor,” she told the outlet at the time. “I’m going into the family business because we’re so close and he’s such an inspiration. I admire him so much.”

She also mentioned the one piece of advice she continues to follow that came from her family.

“My grandma always told my father, ‘Don’t toot your own horn,’ which in Nicholson speak means, ‘Be modest and let your work speak for yourself,’” Lorraine said. “That’s sort of what I applied to not only my acting work, but my everyday work.”

For The Independent last year, Geoffrey Macnab explored Nicholson’s unexplained absence from public life.

“There was a time when the actor was spotted everywhere: in nightclubs, on chat shows, at basketball matches, at movie premieres. No more,” wrote Macnab. “The actor has performed a vanishing act. It is 14 years since his last movie, the rapidly forgotten romcom How Do You Know. One of his friends, music producer Lou Adler, told the WTF podcast that Nicholson now prefers to spend his time ‘sitting under a tree and reading a book.’”

He continued: “It’s arguably a deserved (if unofficial) retirement. Nicholson can justifiably claim to be the greatest, most charismatic and versatile of all the stars of his era. ‘He was the king and is still the king, really,’ Oscar-winning producer Jeremy Thomas tells me. ‘He was the people’s king…’”