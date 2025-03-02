Harrison Ford drops out as Oscars 2025 presenter due to shingles diagnosis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harrison Ford will no longer present at Sunday’s 2025 Oscars Award Show after falling ill.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the 82-year-old Indiana Jones actor was forced to back out of the opportunity to work as a presenter after being diagnosed with shingles yesterday.

The outlet confirmed Ford is “doing OK,” physically. The Independent has contacted his representative for a comment.

The Blade Runner star was present at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards last weekend, where he participated in a silly skit with his Shrinking co-star Jessica Williams to open the show.

“Los Angeles is known as the city of dreams, and, sure enough, all of my dreams have come true here. From my dream of preparing…,” Williams paused as she playfully turned around to find Ford obnoxiously chewing on a piece of food.

“I told him to turn away! Don’t look,” she yelled.

On Wednesday, Ford was announced as one of the Academy Award presenters for the ceremony along with Gal Gadot, Zoe Saldaña, Andrew Garfield, Margaret Qualley, Samuel L Jackson, Rachel Zegler, Alba Rohrwacher and Dave Bautista.

Whoopi Goldberg is also slated to take the Oscars stage for the first time in 10 years. The View host famously hosted the annual ceremony in 1994, 1996, 1999 and 2002. Her last time at the show was in 2016 when she presented the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award and the Honorary Academy Award.

Other presenters for Sunday night include Halle Berry, William Dafoe, Lily-Rose Depp, Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez, Cillian Murphy, Bowen Yang, John Lithgow, Emma Stone, Ana de Armas and Ben Stiller.

Ariana Grande, nominated for her first Oscar for her role as Glinda in John Chu’s Wicked, is said to be performing a medley with her co-star Cynthia Erivo, who’s also nominated for her role as Elphaba.

In a February 24 post on Instagram, the Academy teased their performance, writing: “A spellbinding moment awaits. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande take the #Oscars stage for a performance you won’t forget.”

The Academy also announced that Doja Cat, Blackpink’s Lisa, and British singer Raye will take the stage and perform together for what is guaranteed to be an “epic Oscars moment” and “a showstopping celebration of cinema.”

Conan O’Brien will be hosting the show, which is set to air on ABC at 7 p.m. EST. The ceremony will also be available to stream on Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV and Fubo TV.

Here’s a full list of all the 2025 Oscar nominees.