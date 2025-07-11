Happy Gilmore fans can now buy a real hockey stick putter for $500

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Callaway Golf has released a limited edition hockey stick golf putter in celebration of the July 25 premiere of Happy Gilmore 2.

The golf club and matching golf ball set, inspired by the forthcoming comedy sequel starring Adam Sandler, are being sold on Callaway’s website for $499.99 and $59.99, respectively. They’re also available for purchase on Dick’s Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy until July 25.

The putter features a hockey stick head and is an exact replica of the one seen in the new Netflix movie, which is a refined version of the one used by Sandler’s titular character to defeat Shooter McGavin (Christopher McDonald) in the Tour Championship in the original 1996 sports comedy.

It’s additionally designed in the same yellow and black colorway as the Boston Bruins, the hockey team Gilmore is a die-hard fan of. It comes in a 44-inch option made only for right-handed golfers. A Happy Gimore 2 tube sock headcover is also included.

The product description notes that the putter does not conform to the rules of golf. It is mostly intended to be a collector’s item.

open image in gallery Adam Sandler in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ ( AP )

Happy Gilmore starred Sandler as a wannabe professional hockey player who discovers he actually has a talent for golf. After learning his grandma is about to lose her house, he enters a golf tournament to try and win the prize money for her.

The beloved classic also starred Modern Family’s Julie Bowen and the late Carl Weathers. Bowen will reprise her role as Gilmore’s love interest, Virginia Venit, in Happy Gilmore 2. McDonald, who played the antagonistic golfer, McGavin, will also return for the sequel.

It will additionally feature Puerto Rican reggaeton star Bad Bunny, Margaret Qualley, Ben Stiller, and Sandler’s 16-year-old daughter, Sunny. Sandler has also revealed that NFL star Travis Kelce will make an appearance in the movie.

open image in gallery 'Happy Gilmore' inspired hockey stick golf putter is on sale for $499.99 ( Odyssey )

“We have a nice something for Travis. He is going to come by,” the 50 First Dates actor said on a 2024 late-night interview.

The sequel had been rumored for some time. Back in 2022, Sandler said on Variety’s “Awards Circuit” podcast that he had an idea for the film involving a senior golf tour.

“Wouldn’t that be fun to do the senior tour of Happy Gilmore, and hang out with all those guys and try to write a great script about Happy as an older guy, and having to calm down his temper and all that stuff? But, I never know. Maybe one day, something like that,” Sandler said at the time.

Details of the sequel’s storyline have remained tightly under wraps.

Happy Gilmore 2 will be released on Netflix on July 25.