Netflix is adding a huge list of titles in July 2025, including a chilling must-watch true-crime documentary.

In July, the streaming service will add the long-awaited sequels to Adam Sandler’s 1996 comedy Happy Gilmore and Charlize Theron’s 2020 action film The Old Guard– as well as Best Picture winner Oppenheimer.

There will also be two new series that look likely to enter the most-watched charts: Too Much, Lena Dunham’s firat TV show since Girls concluded in 2017, and Untamed, a mystery series starring Eric Bana set in Yosemite.

But one title you’ll want to add to your watchlist is Amy Bradley is Missing, a three-part true crime documentary detailing a unsolved case that occurred in March 1998.

The series details the mysterious disappearance of the 23-year-old while she was aboard a cruise with her family.

Amy was last seen resting on the balcony of the ship after a night of dancing in its nightclub – but when her father went to her cabin the next morning, she had banished with a trace. All that remained was a polo shirt and a pair of sandals.

The new documentary has interviews with the Bradley family as well as eyewitnesses who were also on the ship – and explores the events leading up to her disappearance.

Find the full list of every movie and TV series being added to Netflix in July 2025 below. (Find the list of everything being removed from Netflix here.)

open image in gallery ‘Amy Bradley is Missing’ investigates an unsolved missing persons case ( Netflix )

NB: The Independent put this list together with help from What’s on Netflix.

ORIGINAL

Movies

2 July

The Old Guard 2 – UK/US

open image in gallery ‘The Old Guard 2; is finally coming to Netflix ( Netflix )

9 July

Ziam – UK/US

10 July

Brick – UK/US

11 July

Aap Jaisa Koi – UK/US

Almost Cops – UK/US

Madea’s Destination Wedding – UK/US

18 July

Almost Family – UK/US

Wall to Wall – UK/US

24 July

A Normal Woman – UK/US

25 July

Happy Gilmore 2 – UK/US

Trigger – UK/US

31 July

An Honest LIfe – UK/US

open image in gallery ‘Brick’ looks like a cult hit-in-waiting ( Netflix )

TV

3 July

Dan Da Dan season two – UK/US

The Sandman season two, volume one – UK/US

4 July

All the Sharks: Find the Sharks, Win The Cash – UK/US

5 July

The Summer Hikaru Died – UK/US

6 July

Puniru is a Kawaii Slime – UK/US

8 July

Better Late Than Single – UK/US

9 July

Building the Band – UK/US

The Gringo Hunters – UK/US

Under a Dark Sun – UK/US

open image in gallery Tom Sturridge in ‘The Sandman’, which concludes on Netflix this month ( Netflix )

10 July

Leviathan – UK/US

Offroad – UK/US

Too Much – UK/US

13 July

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity – UK/US

14 July

Sakamoto Days season two – UK/US

17 July

Catalog – UK/US

Community Squad season two – UK/US

Untamed – UK/US

The Vince Staples Show season two – UK/US

18 July

Delirium – UK/US

Superstar – UK/US

23 July

Letters From The Past season one – UK/US

24 July

Hitmakers – UK/US

The Sandman season two, volume two – UK/US

25 July

The Winning Try – UK/US

30 July

Unspeakable Sins – UK/US

31 July

Glass Heart – UK/US

Leanne – UK/US

Marked – UK/US

The Sandman season two, volume three – UK/US

open image in gallery New Netflix series ‘Untamed’ starring Eric Bana ( Netflix )

Documentary

1 July

Attack on London: Hunting the 7/7 Bombers – UK/US

Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel volume one, episode four – UK/US

2 July

Tour de France: Unchained season three – UK/US

3 July

Countdown: Taylor vs Serrano season one – UK/US

8 July

Quarterback season two – UK/US

Trainwreck: The Real Project X volume one, episode five – UK/US

14 July

Apocalypse in the Tropics – UK/US

15 July

Trainwreck: Balloon Boy volume one, episode six – UK/US

16 July

Amy Bradley is Missing – UK/US

18 July

I’m Still a Superstar – UK/US

22 July

Trainwreck: PI Moms volume one, episode seven – UK/US

23 July

Critical: Between Life and Death – UK/US

25 July

Mandala Murders – UK/US

29 July

Trainwreck: Storm Area 5 volume one, episode eight – UK/US

WWE: Unreal – UK/US

30 July

Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes – UK/US

open image in gallery A Son of Sam documentary arrives on Netflix this month ( Netflix )

Comedy

8 July

Nate Jackson: Super Funny – UK/US

18 July

Vir Das: Fool Volume – UK/US

29 July

Dusty Slay: Wet Heat – UK/US

Sports

11 July

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3 (LIVE) – UK/US

Kids

10 July

7 Bears – UK/US

24 July

My Melody & Kuromi – UK/US

LICENCED

Movies

1 July

Annie (1982) – US

Antz – US

Blades of Glory – US

Blow – US

Blue Jean – UK

open image in gallery British film ‘Blue Jean’ is arriving on Netflix

Born on the Fourth of July – US

Captain Phillips – US

The Deer Hunter – US

Friday Night Lights – US

Grown Ups 2 – US

Here Comes the Boom – US

The Hitman’s Bodyguard – US

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard – US

Horrible Bosses – US

A Hundred Flowers – US

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes – UK

open image in gallery ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes’ is arriving on Netflix ( © 2022 Lionsgate )

The Karate Kid (1984) – US

The Karate Kid Part II – US

The Karate Kid Part III – US

Minority Report – UK

Mission: Impossible – US

Mission: Impossible II – US

Mission: Impossible III – US

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol – US

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation – US

The Notebook – US

Pacific Rim – US

Red Eye – US

17 Again – US

The Sweetest Thing – US

Tangerine – US

V for Vendetta – US

White Chicks – US

Zathura: A Space Adventure – US

2 July

Raid 2 (2025) – US

4 July

Complicit – UK

The Starling Girl – UK

We Live in Time – UK

open image in gallery ‘We Live in Time’ is coming to Netflix in July ( StudioCanal )

7 July

Honest Thief – UK

8 July

A Star is Born (2018) – US

9 July

Mad Max: Fury Road – US

The Paradise of Thorns – UK

10 July

A Brother and 7 Siblings – UK

11 July

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 – UK

12 July

Oppenheimer – UK

open image in gallery Cillian Murphy in ‘Oppenheimer’, which lands on Netflix this month ( Universal/Everett/Shutterstock )

15 July

Jaws – US

Jaws 2 – US

Jaws 3 – US

Jaws: The Revenge – US

16 July

Mamma Mia! – US

Wanted – US

17 July

Cora Bora – US

19 July

Eight for Silver – US

TV

1 July

Departure season thee – UK

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder – UK

Harlots – UK

Mom – US

Portlandia season one to eight – US

Yellowjackets season two – US

3 July

Mr Robot season one to four – US

8 July

Sullivan’s Crossing season one and two – US

10 July

Sneaky Pete season one to three – US

open image in gallery Rami Malek as Eliot in ‘Mr Robot’, which is being added to Netflix ( USA Network )

15 July

Entitled – US

18 July

Red Riding Trilogy – UK

19 July

1923 season one – UK

21 July

The Hunting Wives – US

The Steve Harvey Show season one to six – US

23 July

Hightown season one to three – US

House of Lies season one to five – US

28 July

The Lazarus Project season one and two – US

open image in gallery Paapa Essiedu in ‘The Lazarus Project' – an underrted British show being added to Netflix US ( Sky )

Documentary

8 July

The Cancer Conflict – UK

Kids

1 July

Bread Barber Shop season four – US

PAW Patrol season one and two – US