New on Netflix in July 2025, including your latest true-crime obsession
You’re going to want to add this to your watchlist
Netflix is adding a huge list of titles in July 2025, including a chilling must-watch true-crime documentary.
In July, the streaming service will add the long-awaited sequels to Adam Sandler’s 1996 comedy Happy Gilmore and Charlize Theron’s 2020 action film The Old Guard– as well as Best Picture winner Oppenheimer.
There will also be two new series that look likely to enter the most-watched charts: Too Much, Lena Dunham’s firat TV show since Girls concluded in 2017, and Untamed, a mystery series starring Eric Bana set in Yosemite.
But one title you’ll want to add to your watchlist is Amy Bradley is Missing, a three-part true crime documentary detailing a unsolved case that occurred in March 1998.
The series details the mysterious disappearance of the 23-year-old while she was aboard a cruise with her family.
Amy was last seen resting on the balcony of the ship after a night of dancing in its nightclub – but when her father went to her cabin the next morning, she had banished with a trace. All that remained was a polo shirt and a pair of sandals.
The new documentary has interviews with the Bradley family as well as eyewitnesses who were also on the ship – and explores the events leading up to her disappearance.
Find the full list of every movie and TV series being added to Netflix in July 2025 below. (Find the list of everything being removed from Netflix here.)
NB: The Independent put this list together with help from What’s on Netflix.
ORIGINAL
Movies
2 July
The Old Guard 2 – UK/US
9 July
Ziam – UK/US
10 July
Brick – UK/US
11 July
Aap Jaisa Koi – UK/US
Almost Cops – UK/US
Madea’s Destination Wedding – UK/US
18 July
Almost Family – UK/US
Wall to Wall – UK/US
24 July
A Normal Woman – UK/US
25 July
Happy Gilmore 2 – UK/US
Trigger – UK/US
31 July
An Honest LIfe – UK/US
TV
3 July
Dan Da Dan season two – UK/US
The Sandman season two, volume one – UK/US
4 July
All the Sharks: Find the Sharks, Win The Cash – UK/US
5 July
The Summer Hikaru Died – UK/US
6 July
Puniru is a Kawaii Slime – UK/US
8 July
Better Late Than Single – UK/US
9 July
Building the Band – UK/US
The Gringo Hunters – UK/US
Under a Dark Sun – UK/US
10 July
Leviathan – UK/US
Offroad – UK/US
Too Much – UK/US
13 July
The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity – UK/US
14 July
Sakamoto Days season two – UK/US
17 July
Catalog – UK/US
Community Squad season two – UK/US
Untamed – UK/US
The Vince Staples Show season two – UK/US
18 July
Delirium – UK/US
Superstar – UK/US
23 July
Letters From The Past season one – UK/US
24 July
Hitmakers – UK/US
The Sandman season two, volume two – UK/US
25 July
The Winning Try – UK/US
30 July
Unspeakable Sins – UK/US
31 July
Glass Heart – UK/US
Leanne – UK/US
Marked – UK/US
The Sandman season two, volume three – UK/US
Documentary
1 July
Attack on London: Hunting the 7/7 Bombers – UK/US
Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel volume one, episode four – UK/US
2 July
Tour de France: Unchained season three – UK/US
3 July
Countdown: Taylor vs Serrano season one – UK/US
8 July
Quarterback season two – UK/US
Trainwreck: The Real Project X volume one, episode five – UK/US
14 July
Apocalypse in the Tropics – UK/US
15 July
Trainwreck: Balloon Boy volume one, episode six – UK/US
16 July
Amy Bradley is Missing – UK/US
18 July
I’m Still a Superstar – UK/US
22 July
Trainwreck: PI Moms volume one, episode seven – UK/US
23 July
Critical: Between Life and Death – UK/US
25 July
Mandala Murders – UK/US
29 July
Trainwreck: Storm Area 5 volume one, episode eight – UK/US
WWE: Unreal – UK/US
30 July
Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes – UK/US
Comedy
8 July
Nate Jackson: Super Funny – UK/US
18 July
Vir Das: Fool Volume – UK/US
29 July
Dusty Slay: Wet Heat – UK/US
Sports
11 July
Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3 (LIVE) – UK/US
Kids
10 July
7 Bears – UK/US
24 July
My Melody & Kuromi – UK/US
LICENCED
Movies
1 July
Annie (1982) – US
Antz – US
Blades of Glory – US
Blow – US
Blue Jean – UK
Born on the Fourth of July – US
Captain Phillips – US
The Deer Hunter – US
Friday Night Lights – US
Grown Ups 2 – US
Here Comes the Boom – US
The Hitman’s Bodyguard – US
The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard – US
Horrible Bosses – US
A Hundred Flowers – US
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes – UK
The Karate Kid (1984) – US
The Karate Kid Part II – US
The Karate Kid Part III – US
Minority Report – UK
Mission: Impossible – US
Mission: Impossible II – US
Mission: Impossible III – US
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol – US
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation – US
The Notebook – US
Pacific Rim – US
Red Eye – US
17 Again – US
The Sweetest Thing – US
Tangerine – US
V for Vendetta – US
White Chicks – US
Zathura: A Space Adventure – US
2 July
Raid 2 (2025) – US
4 July
Complicit – UK
The Starling Girl – UK
We Live in Time – UK
7 July
Honest Thief – UK
8 July
A Star is Born (2018) – US
9 July
Mad Max: Fury Road – US
The Paradise of Thorns – UK
10 July
A Brother and 7 Siblings – UK
11 July
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 – UK
12 July
Oppenheimer – UK
15 July
Jaws – US
Jaws 2 – US
Jaws 3 – US
Jaws: The Revenge – US
16 July
Mamma Mia! – US
Wanted – US
17 July
Cora Bora – US
19 July
Eight for Silver – US
TV
1 July
Departure season thee – UK
A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder – UK
Harlots – UK
Mom – US
Portlandia season one to eight – US
Yellowjackets season two – US
3 July
Mr Robot season one to four – US
8 July
Sullivan’s Crossing season one and two – US
10 July
Sneaky Pete season one to three – US
15 July
Entitled – US
18 July
Red Riding Trilogy – UK
19 July
1923 season one – UK
21 July
The Hunting Wives – US
The Steve Harvey Show season one to six – US
23 July
Hightown season one to three – US
House of Lies season one to five – US
28 July
The Lazarus Project season one and two – US
Documentary
8 July
The Cancer Conflict – UK
Kids
1 July
Bread Barber Shop season four – US
PAW Patrol season one and two – US
