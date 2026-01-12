Leonardo DiCaprio roasted for dating younger women in ‘cheap’ Golden Globes joke

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Golden Globes crowd was left shocked after Leonardo DiCaprio was roasted for dating younger women in a joke branded “cheap” by the host.

On Sunday (11 January), comedian Nikki Glaser set her sights on the One Battle After Another actor, 50, while hosting the Hollywood ceremony in Los Angeles, mocking him for his dating habits.

DiCaprio’s girlfriends have included Danish model Nina Agdal, who was 25 at the time, The Night Manager star Camila Morrone, who was 20, and he is now romantically linked to 27-year-old Italian model Vittoria Ceretti.

Glaser said during the ceremony: “What a career you've had: countless iconic performances, you've worked with every great director, you've won three Golden Globes, an Oscar, and the most impressive thing is you were able to accomplish all of that before your girlfriend turned 30.”

DiCaprio smiled and looked down, with Glaser apologising and calling her joke “cheap”.

She continued: “I tried not to make it but, you know, we don't know anything else about you, man. There's nothing else, open up."

Glaser joked that the most in-depth interview the actor ever did “was in Teen Beat magazine in 1991” when he was a child star, appearing in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape?, for which her received his first Golden Globe nomination.

"Is your favorite food still pasta, pasta and more pasta," she asked, with DiCaprio giving the comedian a playful thumbs up.

open image in gallery Leonardo DiCaprio took joke about younger girlfriends in his stride at Golden Globes ( X/Twitter )

This isn’t the first time DiCaprio’s dating habits have been mocked at the Golden Globes. In 2020, Ricky Gervais, while discussing DiCaprio’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, said: “[It’s] almost three hours long – it’s an epic. Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere and by the end his date was too old for him.”

Ahead of this year’s ceremony, Glaser, who also hosted last year, said making jokes about celebrities is a sign of respect, which permits her to “get away with something negative”.

One Battle After Another and Netflix’s TV series Adolescence were the big winners on the night, earning four trophies each.

DiCaprio was beaten to Best Actor in a Film – Musical or Comedy by Timothée Chalamet, who won for Marty Supreme, while Brazilian Narcos star Wagner Moura won in the dramatic film category for his role in The Secret Agent, which also won Best Film (Non-English language.

Other winners included Jessie Buckley (Hamnet), Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You) in the Actress categories, with Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value) and DiCaprio’s One Battle co-star Teyana Taylor winning in the Supporting categories. Find the full list of winners here.

open image in gallery Comedian Nikki Glaser hosted Golden Globes for second time ( Getty Images )

DiCaprio and Ceretti have been linked since 2023, with Ceretti recently stating in an interview with Vogue Australia: “As soon as you're in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become ‘girlfriend of’ — or ‘boyfriend of,’ for that matter.

“Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so's girlfriend who was so-and-so's ex,” she continued. “So it's not nice to think that you can't love whoever you want, because of the labels people need to stick on you.”