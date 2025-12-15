Adolescence star reveals unexpected impact of show’s success following ‘chaotic’ year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The overwhelming success of the Netflix drama Adolescence at the Emmy Awards necessitated an unexpected purchase for its co-creator, Stephen Graham and actress-producer Hannah Walters: a new suitcase to accommodate their haul of trophies.

Walters, 51, revealed the couple’s impromptu shopping trip after the series secured eight Emmy Awards, including one for her and three for Graham. Speaking to the Christmas edition of the Big Issue magazine, she reflected on the show’s meteoric rise.

"The past three years has been chaotic and exciting, and it ramped up this year," she said. "It’s gone pretty bonkers, we never imagined it would be like this."

She recounted the moment they realised the extent of their success: "We had to buy another suitcase when we came back from Los Angeles, because Stephen got three and I got one (trophy). When the luggage was coming round on the carousel, we let our bag of clothes go round about four times because we were too busy looking for the new suitcase with all the Emmys in it."

open image in gallery Actor Stephen Graham and his wife, actress Hannah Walters ( PA Archive )

The four-part drama also saw 16-year-old Owen Cooper make history, becoming the youngest male actor to win an Emmy at just 15 for outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie.

Three-time Oscar-winner Daniel Day Lewis lauded Cooper’s performance and the series as a whole in the Big Issue, calling Adolescence an "outstanding piece of work".

He remarked: "That lad, Owen Cooper, is extraordinary, the scene he has with Erin Doherty, who is a wonderful actress, the two of them, is incredible." Day Lewis praised the show’s intricate construction, adding: "Everything. There’s no point separating one piece from another because it’s so integral."

He also expressed admiration for the production’s ability to film in challenging environments: "Even the stuff they shot in the school, I couldn’t believe it. How did you do that with these throngs of hostile school kids roaming around? Somehow they made it work. I’m so proud of Stephen Graham – we worked together briefly many years ago and kept in touch."

Adolescence features This Is England star Graham as Eddie Miller, father to 13-year-old Jamie, played by Cooper.

The narrative unfolds as armed police raid their home to arrest Jamie, with Eddie subsequently becoming his son’s appropriate adult during police interviews, uncovering the full extent of the accusations.

open image in gallery Owen Cooper in ‘Adolescence ’ ( Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024 )

Co-written by Graham and Jack Thorne, the programme delves into the disturbing phenomenon of "incel" (involuntary celibate) culture, exploring its links to online misogyny and social media bullying.

The series has ignited a vital national conversation surrounding online safety, prompting Graham and Thorne to accept an invitation to a parliamentary meeting on the subject from Labour MP Josh MacAlister. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has also commended the series, urging Parliament and schools to watch it, and revealing he viewed it with his own children.

The full interviews are available in the Big Issue Christmas Spectacular, on sale from Monday for the next two weeks from street vendors across the UK.