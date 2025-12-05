Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

George Clooney has revealed that directing has taken a back seat to parenting.

The Oscar-winning actor, 64, who is a father to eight-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, made the surprising admission in a new interview about his latest movie, Noah Baumbach’s comedy drama Jay Kelly.

“I have eight-year-old kids, so I have to change my career choices — directing means ten months on the road,” Clooney told the Irish Examiner.

“Directing right now is not something I can do anymore, because I’ve got kids, and I’ve got to be home, and I want to be there for all of that. You make those decisions but it’s a lot easier to make those decisions later in life when you’ve sort of succeeded,” he added.

“It’s a lot harder for people who have to make those decisions when they’re trying to make their mark and trying to get to there. They are certainly decisions that are made a lot easier when you’re 64.”

open image in gallery George Clooney has been married to his wife Amal since 2014 ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery George Clooney says he's had to step back from directing because 'I've got kids' ( Getty Images for BFI )

In addition to having a prolific acting career, Clooney, one of Hollywood’s most bankable A-listers, has directed several movies over the years.

He made his directorial debut in 2002 with the comedy-thriller Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, followed by 2005’s Good Night, and Good Luck, which was recently adapted for Broadway. He last directed the 2023 sports drama The Boys in the Boat, a true story about the University of Washington’s rowing team that won gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics during the Great Depression.

Clooney shares his two children with British lawyer and human rights activist Amal, 47, whom he married in 2014.

Recently speaking to NPR, the Ocean’s Eleven star recalled being humbled by his son about his career choices. “My son went to Halloween this year dressed as Batman, which is a character I played — famously the worst Batman in the history of the franchise,” the ER alum said, referring to his 1997 Batman & Robin.

“And I literally said to him, ‘You know, I was Batman,’ and he was like, ‘Yeah, not really.’”

open image in gallery (L-R) Adam Sandler and George Clooney in 'Jay Kelly' ( Netflix )

Out now on Netflix, Jay Kelly stars Clooney as an aging movie star forced to embark on a journey of self-discovery after the death of his mentor. It additionally features Adam Sandler, Emily Mortimer, Riley Keough, Billy Crudup and Baumbach’s wife Greta Gerwig.

In the film, “Clooney seldom strays too far in his movies from his long-established persona as the handsome everyman,” The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey wrote in a four-star review.

“However, if he is playing yet another variation on himself in Jay Kelly, at least he’s doing so in a far more raw and revealing way than he has ever done before. That’s why a film that looks in its early scenes as if it’s going to be unbearably smug ultimately tugs so hard on the heartstrings.”

Jay Kelly is streaming now on Netflix.