Cause of death for Gene Hackman’s wife confirmed in autopsy report
The report confirmed that Gene Hackman's wife died from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome
Betsy Arakawa, the wife of actor Gene Hackman, died from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, an autopsy report confirmed on Tuesday.
The report revealed Arakawa, 65, had fluid accumulation in her chest and mild hardening of the vessels that supplied blood to the heart and body. Her lungs were also heavy and congested.
Hantavirus is a rare but potentially fatal disease that affects the lungs and is spread by infected rodent droppings.
It initially causes flu-like symptoms that can progress to a more acute illness where people have trouble breathing. It is fatal in nearly 4 out of 10 people who are infected.
Arakawa tested negative for COVID-19 and the flu and showed no signs of trauma, the autopsy report said.
Her carbon monoxide levels were within normal range, and she tested positive for caffeine and negative for alcohol and intoxicating drugs.
Arakawa’s autopsy and toxicology reports were released two days after similar documents on Hackman’s death were made public, confirming his main cause of death was heart disease.
The 95-year-old actor was also in the advanced stages of Alzheimer’s disease and likely had not eaten for a long time, according to his autopsy. He tested negative for hantavirus.
Records released earlier in the investigation showed Arakawa made phone calls and internet searches as she scoured for information on flu-like symptoms and breathing techniques.
Recently released videos outline the scope of the investigation into the deaths of Hackman and Arakawa.
Before they understood how Hackman and Arakawa died, authorities recorded themselves conducting interviews with workers and returning to Hackman’s home to search for more evidence.
Detectives searched the home in early March for Arakawa’s laptop and other clues.