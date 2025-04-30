Cause of death for Gene Hackman’s wife confirmed in autopsy report

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Betsy Arakawa, the wife of actor Gene Hackman, died from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, an autopsy report confirmed on Tuesday.

The report revealed Arakawa, 65, had fluid accumulation in her chest and mild hardening of the vessels that supplied blood to the heart and body. Her lungs were also heavy and congested.

Hantavirus is a rare but potentially fatal disease that affects the lungs and is spread by infected rodent droppings.

It initially causes flu-like symptoms that can progress to a more acute illness where people have trouble breathing. It is fatal in nearly 4 out of 10 people who are infected.

Arakawa tested negative for COVID-19 and the flu and showed no signs of trauma, the autopsy report said.

Her carbon monoxide levels were within normal range, and she tested positive for caffeine and negative for alcohol and intoxicating drugs.

open image in gallery Betsy Arakawa with her dogs Zinna, left, and Bear, in Santa Fe ( Sherry Gaber via AP )

Arakawa’s autopsy and toxicology reports were released two days after similar documents on Hackman’s death were made public, confirming his main cause of death was heart disease.

The 95-year-old actor was also in the advanced stages of Alzheimer’s disease and likely had not eaten for a long time, according to his autopsy. He tested negative for hantavirus.

Records released earlier in the investigation showed Arakawa made phone calls and internet searches as she scoured for information on flu-like symptoms and breathing techniques.

open image in gallery Authorities returned to Hackman’s home to search for more evidence ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Recently released videos outline the scope of the investigation into the deaths of Hackman and Arakawa.

Before they understood how Hackman and Arakawa died, authorities recorded themselves conducting interviews with workers and returning to Hackman’s home to search for more evidence.

Detectives searched the home in early March for Arakawa’s laptop and other clues.