The final autopsy results for Gene Hackman have been revealed more than two months after the actor was found dead at home with his wife in Santa Fe.

The bodies of the Oscar-winning actor, 95, and his wife of 30 years Betsy Arakawa, 65, were found along with their dog on 27 February. They had been dead for some time before they were discovered by a maintenance worker.

Early investigations ruled out death by carbon monoxide poisoning, while a necropsy report confirmed that Arakawa had died from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare rodent-borne disease.

Hackman’s autopsy has revealed new details about the health of the star of The French Connection and Unforgiven, with the results stating he had a “history of congestive heart failure” as well as “severe chronic hypertensive changes, kidneys” and “neurodegenerative features consistent with Alzheimer’s Disease”.

Arakawa died one week before Hackman, who may not have been aware his wife was dead due to the advanced condition of his Alzheimer’s.

“Autopsy showed severe atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease with placement of coronary artery stents and a bypass graft, as well as a previous aortic valve replacement,” the results, which were obtained by Fox News Digital, revealed.

“Remote myocardial infarctions were present involving the left ventricular free wall and the septum, which were significantly large. Examination of the brain showed microscopic findings of advanced stage Alzheimer’s disease.”

open image in gallery Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa died in February 2025 ( AP )

According to the autopsy, Hackman had been fitted with a “bi-ventricular pacemaker” since April 2019. He was also clear of hantavirus, which was the cause of Arakawa’s death after their home became a possible “breeding ground” for the rodent-spread disease.

The hantavirus disease is spread through the urine, faeces and saliva of infected rodents and is most commonly transmitted in the US by the harmless-looking deer mouse. The severe and potentially deadly illness affects the lungs, presenting flu-like symptoms before progressing.

A subsequent environmental risk assessment conducted by the New Mexico Public Health Department found signs of rodents across multiple buildings on the couple’s estate, according to documents seen by TMZ.

Rodent faeces were found in three garages, two casitas (guest houses) and three sheds on the couple’s property. Two rodents (one dead) and a rodent nest were found in three detached garages. Two vehicles on the property also showed signs of rodent presence, with nests, droppings and sights of the animals.

open image in gallery Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa’s home that was possible ‘breeding ground’ for hantavirus disease ( AP )

The infestation appeared to have been ongoing as live traps had been set up in the outbuildings, according to the report.

However, the primary residence was deemed low-risk, with no signs of rodent activity inside the couple’s home. The investigation had been conducted to determine the risk to first responders and family members who had visited the property following the deaths.

It was also required in order to determine its risk of spreading. Three more people have been killed by the virus in a small Californian town, unrelated to Arakawa’s death.

open image in gallery Gene Hackman starred in films including ‘The French Connection’ and ‘Unforgiven’ ( AP )

Hantavirus pulmonary disease is fatal in nearly four out of 10 people who are infected. Just under 730 cases were identified in the US between 1993 and 2017. Nearly all cases were west of the Mississippi River.