More law enforcement videos were released Friday connected to the investigation into the deaths of actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa.

The newly shared images show agents returning to the couple’s home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, to look for further evidence.

The bodies of the 95-year-old Hackman and the 65-year-old Arakawa were found on February 26 after police were called to the scene by maintenance and security personnel.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office has been posting redacted records during the investigation, following a court order that allowed the records to be made public with the restriction that images of the couple be obscured. Further releases are expected.

The latest batch includes three hours of police body camera footage and comes after the release of a substantial report, photos, and hours of body camera and surveillance footage showing the initial response from law enforcement.

open image in gallery Law enforcement officials talk outside the home of actor Gene Hackman on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The home was in disarray, with rat infestations throughout the estate ( AP )

The fresh footage shows law enforcement speaking to workers and going back to the home to search for further evidence in the early stages of the probe, when they didn’t know the pair’s cause of death.

A video lasting an hour shows law enforcement going through he home early last month as they looked for Arakawa’s laptop and other clues. Arakawa family representatives opened the house for the authorities and led officers to the bathroom where her body was located.

A separate video shows a man who does pest control at the house telling law enforcement that he had not seen Hackman in at least a month. He adds that it’s normal not to see or speak to the couple during his monthly visits to the property. He says that the last time he saw the actor, they waved to each other but didn’t talk.

open image in gallery One of the couple’s dogs was found dead in a crate near Arakawa’s body ( AP )

“He was looking frail,” the worker tells police. “He was bent over with a cane. His hair was sort of wild.”

According to authorities, Arakawa died of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a disease found in rodents that can cause a flu-like illness, including headaches, dizziness, and severe respiratory issues.

Hackman is believed to have died about a week later from heart disease with complications from Alzheimer’s.

The couple had three dogs, one of which was found dead in a crate close to Arakawa’s remains. The dog's death was attributed to dehydration and starvation, according to a state veterinary lab.

open image in gallery The estate, made up of eight buildings, was found in a chaotic state, with loose food left on the kitchen counter ( AP )

The home was in disarray when authorities arrived, covered in loose items and food, and was infested with rats, creating a breeding ground for the deadly virus that killed Arakawa.

As the officers walked around the home of the Oscar winner, their body cameras captured clothes, bags, and other items piled high on the floor, chairs, and countertops. The bathroom was chaotic, with items strewn across the vanity, while loose food appeared to have been left on the kitchen counter.

Authorities also found dead rats, rat feces, and nests throughout the eight buildings that make up their estate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.