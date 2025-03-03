Morgan Freeman delivers touching tribute to Gene Hackman at the Oscars

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Morgan Freeman delivered a touching tribute to the late Gene Hackman at the 2025 Academy Awards.

Introducing the annual In Memoriam segment, Freeman – who starred alongside Hackman in Unforgiven and Under Suspicion – paid special homage to Hackman, who was found dead this week at the age of 95.

“This week, our community lost a giant. And I lost a dear friend, Gene Hackman,” a visibly emotional Freeman said. “I had the pleasure of working alongside Gene on two films, Unforgiven and Under Suspicion. Like everyone who ever shared a scene with him, I learned he was a generous performer and a man whose gifts elevated everyone’s work.

“Gene always said, ‘I don’t think about legacy. I just hope people remember me as someone who tried to do good work,'” Freeman continued. “I think I speak for us all when I say, ‘Gene, you will be remembered for that, and so much more.’ Rest in peace, my friend.”

Hackman was found dead at his home in Sante Fe, alongside the body of his wife, classical musician Betsy Arakawa. The circumstances of their deaths are yet to be determined, with latest information suggesting that Hackman may have died as early as 17 February.

Also included in the In Memoriam segment were the filmmaker David Lynch, and actors such as Maggie Smith, Donald Sutherland, Shelley Duvall, Gena Rowlings, James Earl Jones, and Teri Garr.

The 2025 Oscars were hosted by comedian Conan O’Brien, and saw films including The Brutalist, Anora, Wicked, and Conclave compete for the film industry’s biggest awards.

You can keep up to date with the latest Oscars developments here.

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger made an appearance at the awards ceremony, presenting the prize for Best Original Song.

O’Brien stunned the audience at the Dolby Theatre when he made a joke about the feud between rappers Kendrick Lamar and Drake, while Kieran Culkin let slip multiple “f-bombs” while accepting the award for Best Supporting Actor.