Gene Hackman death latest: Sheriff says Oscar-winning actor’s pacemaker stopped on 17 February
The Oscar-winning actor, best known for ‘The French Connection’ and ‘The Conversation’, was found dead along with his wife Betsy Arakawa and a pet dog
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Gene Hackman has been found dead, aged 95, in his Santa Fe home along with his wife Betsy Arakawa, 65, and one of their pet dogs.
According to a police search warrant, the actor, his wife and their dog were found in separate rooms and appeared to have been “dead for some time”. The couple suffered “no external trauma”, the preliminary findings of a medical investigation found.
At a press conference at the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon, Sheriff Adan Mendoza announced that an investigation by Dr Heather Jarrell, New Mexico's Chief Medical Investigator, had revealed that Hackman’s pacemaker had stopped 10 days before his body was found.
" An initial interrogation was conducted of Mr Hackman's pacemaker. This revealed that his last event was recorded on February 17, 2025, I was advised that a more thorough investigation will be completed,” said Mendoza.
Asked if that meant Hackman had died that day, he responded: "According to the pathologist I think that is a very good assumption, that that was his last day of life."
He also confirmed that both Hackman and Arakawa had tested negative for carbon monoxide.
An earlier statement from the Sheriff’s Office said: “In the early hours of Thursday, February 27 2025, Hackman and Arakawa were transported to the Office of the Medical Investigator (OMI).
“An autopsy was performed. Initial findings noted no external trauma to either individual.”
Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza initially said that foul play was not suspected, although a search warrant affidavit has since ruled their deaths “suspicious” enough to require further investigation.
Despite earlier speculation, the document adds that there were “no obvious signs of a gas leak”.
Hackman’s daughter Elizabeth Jean had suggested that carbon monoxide poisoning may have been the cause of their deaths. The actor’s children have since revealed that they will be heading to Santa Fe once the police release more details of their father’s death.
The actor was one of the best-loved stars in Hollywood, starring in classic films ranging from The French Connection and The Conversation to Superman.
He won Oscars for The French Connection and Clint Eastwood’s Unforgiven and stepped away from the spotlight a few years after The Royal Tenenbaums in 2001.
Sheriff shares details about investigation into Hackman and Arakawa’s deaths
Sheriff says Hackman’s pacemaker stopped on February 17.
At a press conference in Santa Fe, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza announced that an investigation by Dr Heather Jarrell, New Mexico’s Chief Medical Investigator, had revealed that Hackman’s pacemaker had stopped 10 days before his body was found.
“ An initial interrogation was conducted of Mr Hackman’s pacemaker. This revealed that his last event was recorded on February 17, 2025, I was advised that a more thorough investigation will be completed,” said Mendoza.
Asked if that meant Hackman had died that day, he responded: “According to the pathologist I think that is a very good assumption, that that was his last day of life.”
What we know about Gene Hackman and wife’s ‘suspicious’ deaths
Hackman’s daughter says ‘despite his age, he was in very good physical condition’
Gene Hackman’s daughter Leslie Anne has told The Daily Mail that “there was no indication that there was any problem” with her 95 year-old father’s health prior to his death.
“Despite his age, he was in very good physical condition,” she said, adding that he hadn’t had any major surgeries in the months leading up to his death.
“He liked to do Pilates and yoga, and he was continuing to do that several times a week. So he was in good health.”
She acknowledged that given his age, Hackman’s death was “not terribly shocking” and that Arakawa’s death at 63 raises more questions.
She went on to say that the couple had “a wonderful marriage,” saying: “I give credit to his wife, Betsy, for keeping him alive.”
“[Betsy] took very, very good care of him and was always looking out for his health. So I am appreciative to her for that, and I’m very saddened by her passing.”
If Gene Hackman was a young actor in 2025, Hollywood would reject him
Hackman, who was found dead this week at the age of 95, was one of Hollywood’s greatest actors – and one of its least conventional leading men.
It’s hard to imagine anyone like him reaching these levels of success now, writes Louis Chilton.
If Gene Hackman was a young actor in 2025, Hollywood would reject him
Deaths remain an ‘open investigation’ following autopsy
Police said in a statement: “In the early hours of Thursday, February 27, 2025, Hackman and Arakawa were transported to the Office of the Medical Investigator.
“An autopsy was performed. Initial findings noted no external trauma to either individual. Carbon monoxide and toxicology tests were requested for both individuals.
“The manner and cause of death has not been determined. The official results of the autopsy and toxicology reports are pending. This remains an open investigation.”
According to reports, the full results of the autopsy could take four to six weeks to be determined.
Hackman’s family break silence
Hackman’s daughters, Elizabeth and Leslie, and his granddaughter, Annie, have shared a statement with the New York Post.
“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy,” they said.
“He was loved and admired by millions around the world for his brilliant acting career, but to us he was always just Dad and Grandpa,” the statement continued. “We will miss him sorely and are devastated by the loss.”
Read more:
Gene Hackman’s family releases statement regarding actor’s ‘devastating’ death
‘Send somebody up here real quick’: 911 call released
TMZ has obtained the 911 call that first alerted police to the deaths of Hackman and Arakawa.
In the call, an unidentified man who describes himself as the “caretaker for the subdivision” can be heard telling an operator to dispatch police to the couple’s residence.
When the operator asks for details about the “patients”, the caretaker replies that he doesn’t know.
“Send somebody up here real quick,” he says through tears. “I’m not inside the house, it’s closed. I can’t go in, but I see them. She’s laying down... over from the window.”
When the operator asks if they appear to be awake, he replies: “No, no, no, no.”
Asked if they’re moving, he contines: “No, dude, they’re not moving. Just send somebody out here. Really quick.”
The operator assures him that units are on the way, and the caretaker says he will meet them at the property’s “gatehouse.”
Gene Hackman reflected on fear of dying in 2004
Gene Hackman spoke of his fear of dying in an interview with CNN’s Larry King back in 2004.
The interview has today (27 February) resurfaced following the death of the 95-year-old actor, alongside his wife Betsy Arakawa, 63, and their pet dog.
No foul play is suspected, according to Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza.
Mendoza told The Santa Fe New Mexican that the couple died around midnight on Thursday. The sheriff did not speculate on their cause of death, which has not been determined.
In the 2004 CNN interview, Hackman said: “I have the normal fear of passing away.”
He added: “I want to make sure that my wife and my family are taken care of.”
What we know about the death of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa
Sad and grisly detals about the couple’s death have surfaced in the last 24 hours.
A pair of maintenance workers found the bodies on Wednesday then alerted police, telling officers they hadn’t seen the homeowners in about two weeks. Itr’s believed Hackman may have been dead for a week before his body was found..
Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza initially said that foul play was not suspected, although a search warrant affidavit has since ruled their deaths “suspicious” enough to require further investigation.
What we know about Gene Hackman and wife’s ‘suspicious’ deaths
Gene Hackman refused to re-watch one of his most famous films
Gene Hackman starred in multiple classic films – but there was one the actor refused to watch back.
Perhaps Hackman’s most memorable role was his performance as grizzled detective Jimmy “Popeye” Doyle in William Friedkin’s 1971 crime drama The French Connection – and despite it being one of his most famous roles, it was one the actor never cared to revisit.
The actor watched the film just once, shortly after it was completed – but that was enough for the actor, who won an Oscar for the role.
Gene Hackman refused to re-watch one of his most famous films
Hackman and Arakawa’s marriage
The couple married in 1991 and moved to New Mexico 12 months later. They began dating in the 1980s after meeting each other in California. Arakawa was a classically trained pianist but the two met at a gym where Arakawa was working.
The couple’s home is in a gated community just outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico’s capital city. Hackman moved in the 1980s to the area, where he was often seen around town and served as a board member of the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum in the 1990s, according to the local paper, The New Mexican.
Arakawa was Hackman’s second wife following his divorce from Faye Maltese, who he was married to from 1956 to 1986.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments