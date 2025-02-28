Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gene Hackman’s family has released a formal statement about the tragic passing of the Oscar-winning actor and his wife, Betsy Arakawa.

The French Connection star, 95, Arakawa, 63, and their pet dog were found dead in their Santa Fe home Wednesday night.

Hackman’s two daughters, Elizabeth and Leslie, along with his granddaughter, Annie, put out a statement about the actor’s death.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy,” they said in a statement, per The New York Post.

“He was loved and admired by millions around the world for his brilliant acting career, but to us he was always just Dad and Grandpa,” the statement continued. “We will miss him sorely and are devastated by the loss.”

Elizabeth and Leslie are two of Hackman’s three children, whom he shared with his first wife, Faye Maltese. The Superman actor was married to Maltese, who died in 2017, from 1956 to 1986. He later married Arakawa, a classical pianist, in 1991.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza initially said that foul play was not suspected, although a search warrant affidavit has since ruled their deaths “suspicious” enough to require further investigation.

Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Akawa had been married since 1991 ( Getty )

The bodies of Hackman and Arakawa were found by a pair of maintenance workers.

Arakawa was found in a bathroom with an open pill bottle and medication scattered nearby. Police also found a space heater near her head, leading a deputy to write in the search warrant that it may have fallen if she had suddenly hit the floor.

Hackman was discovered on the ground near the kitchen’s mudroom, while the dead dog, a German Shepherd, was 10-15 feet from Arakawa, in a closet in the bathroom. Two healthy dogs were found alive on the property, according to police.

A warrant obtained by Variety and TMZ stated that Arakawa’s body “showed obvious signs of death, body decomposition, bloating in her face and mummification in both hands and feet.”

Hackman’s body was found in “similar and consistent” condition.

Elizabeth had originally speculated that their deaths were caused by carbon monoxide poisoning; however, testing and observation of the house’s systems from the Santa Fe Fire Department and New Mexico Gas Company did not reveal immediate signs of a leak.

Police have said there’s no immediately clear cause of death, and that they have not discovered any kind of note or final statement.

“At this stage in the process there isn’t anything obvious like that,” Sheriff Mendoza told The New York Times. “The autopsy is going to tell us more.”