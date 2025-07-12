Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Evan Rachel Wood has said she wasn’t asked to return for Practical Magic 2, despite “happily” offering her services.

The 37-year-old, who was just 11 when she appeared in the Halloween cult classic as the youngest daughter of Sandra Bullock’s witch Sally Owens, has confirmed that she won’t be reprising her role in the highly anticipated sequel.

“I am getting asked about this a lot, so I’ll just clear it up now,” the Emmy-nominated Westworld star wrote on her Instagram Story on Friday. “I was not asked to come back and be in the Practical Magic sequel. I offered my services, even if it was one scene or one line.

“I was told they are recasting,” she explained, apologizing to disappointed fans.

“It was not in my control or my choice,” Wood insisted. “I would have happily rejoined my sisters.”

open image in gallery Evan Rachel Wood won't be returning for 'Practical Magic 2' despite 'happily' offering ( Getty Images )

Released in 1998, Practical Magic starred Bullock and Nicole Kidman as sisters Sally and Gillian, who are descended from a long line of witches. Raised by their aunts after the death of their parents, they are taught the practical uses of magic.

Alexandra Artrip starred alongside Wood as Sally’s eldest daughter, Antonia. Artrip has also been notably left out of the Practical Magic 2 cast.

While the film initially received mixed reviews, it’s since become a beloved cult classic and is particularly well-remembered for its soundtrack, which includes both a score by Alan Silvestri and Stevie Nicks’ original song “If You Ever Did Believe” as well as her re-recording of her song “Crystal.”

open image in gallery Sandra Bullock (left) and Nicole Kidman are returning as sisters Sally and Gillian for the 'Practical Magic' sequel ( Getty Images )

The forthcoming sequel will welcome back Bullock and Kidman, as well as Stockard Channing and Dianne West as their aunts Franny and Jet.

Joey King, Game of Thrones’ Maisie Williams, Lee Pace (Bodies Bodies Bodies), Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai), and The Dead Don’t Hurt actor Solly McLeod have also joined the cast in unspecified roles.

King will reportedly play one of Bullock’s two daughters.

“Twenty-five years ago, Sally, Gillian, Aunt Jet and Aunt Franny flew off the pages of Alice Hoffman’s beloved novel and into theaters around the world, and we are thrilled to bring the Owens family back to the big screen with Joey, Lee, Maisie, Solly and Xolo joining the next chapter in our story,” the filmmaking team said in a recent statement, per Deadline. “The enduring affection for these characters has been our inspiration to deliver the next installment in the Owens’ story to new fans, and those who’ve been with us since the beginning.”

Susanne Bier will direct the new movie, taking over for Griffin Dunne, who helmed the first.

Production on Practical Magic 2 is currently underway, with an expected theatrical release of September 18, 2026.