Actress Evan Rachel Wood has spoken out after her former partner Marilyn Manson avoided charges of sexual assault and domestic violence, saying she is “endlessly proud of all the survivors who risked everything to protect others by speaking the truth.”

Wood, 37, began a relationship with Manson in 2007, when she was 18 and Manson was 36. They were engaged in January 2010, but called off their relationship seven months later. She has since accused him of rape and abuse, one of many women to make formal allegations against the musicians.

On Friday (January 24), Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced that the allegations were too old under the law and there wasn’t sufficient evidence to prove charges of sexual assault.

“We have determined that allegations of domestic violence fall outside of the statute of limitations, and we cannot prove charges of sexual assault beyond a reasonable doubt,” said Hochman in a statement.

Wood issued her own statement through her Instagram account. As People reports, Wood wrote: “My lawyer and I were advised by the Deputy District Attorneys and the Sheriff deputies who investigated the case that there was compelling evidence to support our claims, but that the statute of limitations prevents many of those crimes from being prosecuted.

“We always knew that the statute of limitations would be a barrier, which is why we created the Phoenix Act - so that other victims wouldn’t have to experience this outcome.

Evan Rachel Wood and Marilyn Manson. She has spoke out after it was revealed her former partner will not face criminal charges ( Getty )

“Unfortunately, the Phoenix Act cannot help in cases which occurred before it was passed, but I hope this shines a light on why it’s so important to advocate for better laws.

“Evidence of violent crimes should not have an expiration date. I am grateful for the work law enforcement has done, and I am endlessly proud of all the survivors who risked everything to protect others by speaking the truth.”

Manson’s attorney, Howard King, also reacted to the decision not to pursue charges against Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, in a statement shared with The Independent, writing: “We are very pleased that, after a thorough and incredibly lengthy review of all of the actual evidence, the District Attorney has concluded what we knew and expressed from the start: Brian Warner is innocent.”

LA County sheriff’s detectives said early in 2021 that they were investigating Manson for incidents between 2009 and 2011 in West Hollywood, where Manson lived at the time. The probe included a search warrant that was served on his West Hollywood home.

The case was initially turned over to prosecutors in September 2021, but the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office requested more evidence-gathering and the investigation resumed.