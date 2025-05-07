Fans of Nineties cult classic left ‘screaming’ as sequel’s release date confirmed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The sequel to the Nineties cult classic Practical Magic is officially coming to theaters next year.

Reports broke last June that a belated sequel to the 1998 film, directed by Griffin Dune, was in the works with original stars Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in talks to reprise their roles.

Warner Bros. confirmed the news on Wednesday, revealing on social media that Practical Magic 2 will be released just in time for Halloween 2026, with both stars returning.

“The spell is cast. The date is set. Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman return. Only In Theaters September 18, 2026,” the Instagram message read, alongside a clip featuring a voiceover from Bullock and Kidman alternating between lines of a spell.

“Tooth of wolf, and morning dew; something old and something new. Let the spell begin to mix,” they say.

The announcement has left fans beside themselves, with one simply commenting on the post: “SCREAMING.”

Sandra Bullock (left) and Nicole Kidman are returning for the ‘Practical Magic’ sequel ( Getty Images )

“NO BODY PANIC!!!!! WE ARE GETTING A PRACTICAL MAGIC 2!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” one wrote on X.

“The fact that we’re actually getting a PRACTICAL MAGIC 2 is so unreal to me. And it’s even more unreal that it’s coming out next year,” a second added. “This is going to be incredible.”

“So excited for this,” a third eagerly shared. “Sincerely, a 90’s Kid.”

“Can't wait to watch this masterpiece,” a fourth said, with another writing: “Witchy icons return—this sequel is about to cast a spell all over again!”

“When I say I’m sick of remakes and reboots, please know that I’m absolutely not talking about Practical Magic 2,” one insisted, with another agreeing that this is “the only remake/sequel i support.”

Adapted from Alice Hoffman’s 1995 novel, Practical Magic starred Bullock, Kidman, Aidan Quinn, Evan Rachel Wood, Camilla Belle, Dianne Wiest, Margo Martindale, and Stockard Channing.

It follows a pair of witch sisters, Gillian (Kidman) and Sally (Bullock), who have spent most of their lives avoiding magic. But when Gillian’s boyfriend dies unexpectedly, the two give themselves a crash course in hard magic to try and resurrect him.

While it initially released to mixed reviews, it’s since become an enduring cult classic and is particularly well-remembered for its soundtrack, which includes both a score by Alan Silvestri and Stevie Nicks’ original song “If You Ever Did Believe” as well as her re-recording of her song “Crystal.”

Practical Magic is currently streaming on Max.