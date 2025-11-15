Elizabeth Franz, Tony-winning Death of a Salesman star, dies at age 84

Elizabeth Franz, who won a Tony award for her role in the 1999 Broadway production of Death of a Salesman, has died at the age of 84.
Her husband, Christopher Pelham, told The New York Times that Franz died at her home in Woodbury, Connecticut, on November 4.
Pelham also shared that his wife died of cancer, following a severe reaction to the drugs used to treat her condition.
More to follow..
