Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Elizabeth Franz, Tony-winning Death of a Salesman star, dies at age 84

Franz’s husband said the actor died of cancer

Amber Raiken
in New York
Saturday 15 November 2025 14:08 EST
Comments
Elizabeth Franz died after a severe reaction to cancer treatment, her husband reveals
Elizabeth Franz died after a severe reaction to cancer treatment, her husband reveals (Getty Images)

Elizabeth Franz, who won a Tony award for her role in the 1999 Broadway production of Death of a Salesman, has died at the age of 84.

Her husband, Christopher Pelham, told The New York Times that Franz died at her home in Woodbury, Connecticut, on November 4.

Pelham also shared that his wife died of cancer, following a severe reaction to the drugs used to treat her condition.

More to follow..

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in