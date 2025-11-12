Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tom Felton received an immense reception on Tuesday as he returned to the role of Draco Malfoy on Broadway’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Felton joined the popular play’s cast at the Lyric Theatre in New York City, marking his Broadway debut.

Footage shared by the production with The Independent shows Felton taking to the stage for the first time and forcing a long pause in the performance due to rapturous screams and applause.

It takes around 30 seconds before Felton is finally able to utter his first line: “I need a favor.”

“It’s true then, what they’re saying on the train. Tom Felton has come to Broadway,” the official Cursed Child account wrote alongside a clip of the moment on Instagram.

open image in gallery Tom Felton reprises his role as Draco Malfoy in ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ ( Manuel Harlan/Harry Potter And The Cursed Child )

open image in gallery Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) and John Skelley (Harry Potter) in 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' ( Matthew Murphy )

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child picks up 19 years after the events of the original books and films, following Harry, Ron, Hermione, and Draco as they send their children off to Hogwarts. The play is based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne, and John Tiffany.

The show first opened on London’s West End in 2016, followed by the Broadway production in 2018. Several other productions have since been mounted in cities around the world, including Hamburg, Melbourne, Toronto, and Tokyo.

Felton will remain with the show through March 22, 2026.

“Being a part of the Harry Potter films has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Felton said in a statement announcing his casting earlier this year.

“Joining this production will be a full-circle moment for me, because when I begin performances in Cursed Child this fall, I’ll also be the exact age Draco is in the play. It’s surreal to be stepping back into his shoes – and of course his iconic platinum blond hair – and I am thrilled to be able to see his story through and to share it with the greatest fan community in the world. I look forward to joining this incredible company and being a part of the Broadway community.”

Since the end of the Harry Potter film franchise, Felton has appeared on stage and screen. He made his West End debut in 2022 as Sam in 2:22 A Ghost Story. Two years later, he starred as Bob Edwards in Gareth Farr’s play A Child of Science at Bristol Old Vic.

His TV credits include roles inThe Flash, Murder in the First, the mini-series Full Circle and Ridley Scott’s Labyrinth. Felton has also appeared in Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Belle, the independent film In Secret opposite Jessica Lange, Elizabeth Olsen and Oscar Isaac, as well as the Netflix films A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting and The Forgotten Battle.