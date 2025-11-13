Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Weight-loss drugs have been found to dramatically slash death rates in colon cancer patients, according to new research.

Patients taking GLP-1 receptors - the class of drugs behind Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro - were less than half as likely to die within five years compared to those who weren’t on the drugs, scientists at the University of California San Diego said.

In an analysis of more than 6,800 colon cancer patients, 15.5 per cent of those on GLP-1 drugs died within five years, compared to 37.1 per cent of those who were not on the drugs.

The findings, published in the journal Cancer Investigation, suggest the weight-loss drugs may help reduce inflammation and improve insulin sensitivity, which experts say could explain the link to lower morbidity.

Wegovy, Mounjaro, and Ozempic are all GLP-1 receptors ( PA )

Lead author Raphael Cuomo noted that lab studies also suggest GLP-1 drugs may directly prevent cancer cell growth and trigger cancer cell death.

However, he said that more research is needed to determine whether the survival benefit observed in the study is a direct effect of the drugs, or an indirect result of better metabolic health brought about by GLP-1s.

Speaking to The Independent previously, Dr Lisa Wilde, director of research, policy, and influencing at charity Bowel Cancer UK, said: “Bowel cancer, also known as colorectal cancer, affects the large bowel, which is made up of the colon and rectum.

“Most bowel cancers develop from pre-cancerous growths, called polyps. But not all polyps develop into cancer.”

Bowel cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in the UK, with almost 44,000 people diagnosed every year, according to charity Bowel Cancer UK. More than nine out of ten new cases (94 per cent) are diagnosed in people over the age of 50. But experts say bowel cancer can affect anyone of any age.

Symptoms can include unexplained tiredness, weight loss, blood in stools, and pain or a lump in the stomach.

“Not everyone will have all the symptoms of bowel cancer and sometimes symptoms may come and go,” Dr Wilde said. “If you have any symptoms, or if your pooing habits just don’t feel normal for you, our advice is to contact your GP straight away.

“They will want to hear from you and may give you an at-home test to help decide whether your symptoms need further investigation.”