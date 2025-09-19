Drew Barrymore asks for ‘femme fatale’ role in Spinal Tap director’s next film

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Never Been Kissed actor Drew Barrymore has told director Rob Reiner she wants to play a “femme fatale b***” in his next film.

While hosting the Spinal Tap 2 director on The Drew Barrymore Show, the actor expressed a desire to play a unique role in one of the director’s future projects.

The subject came up after Barrymore hosted her He’s Just Not That Into You co-star, Jennifer Aniston, the week prior, where she reflected on the making of Reiner’s Rumor Has It 20 years ago.

“If she wants to make another movie with you, can I please be in that movie?” Barrymore asked Reiner. Barrymore has yet to work with Reiner throughout her 45 years of acting.

Drew Barrymore's last film was

“I wanna work with you so bad. I will be your clay, mould me,” Barrymore added. “I would give anything to hear your wisdoms, insights.”

Interested in the idea of casting Barrymore in a film, Reiner asked the 50 First Dates actor what type of role she envisioned herself in.

“I would love to be a b***," responded Barrymore, explaining she’d like to play a “femme fatale”, describing it as “something I’m so not.”

“That's what life is; it’s such a mixed bag,” she elaborated on wanting a unique role, wanting to challenge herself to portray a character outside of her usual range.

Though she hasn’t shied away from darker, more villainous roles in the past, like her titular character 1992’s Poison Ivy, the actress is often typecast as the bubbly love interest or the story’s heroine as seen in The Wedding Singer (1998) or Charlie’s Angels (2003).

This isn’t the first time Barrymore has expressed wanting to star alongside Aniston, either. The two have discussed remaking films in addition to starring in new ones, such as Death Becomes Her.

Rob Reiner (right) with the cast of 'Spinal Tap'

Despite her eager statements to star in more films, Barrymore has been primarily focused on her talk show, which launched in 2020. The 50-year-old has largely reserved herself for cameo roles in movies since then, playing heightened versions of herself in Jackpot (2023) and Smile 2 (2024).

Rob Reiner’s Spinal Tap II: The End Continues premiered mid-September and is in cinemas everywhere.