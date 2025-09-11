Rob Reiner reveals hilarious Spinal Tap line that Paul McCartney came up with

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues director Rob Reiner has revealed the hilarious line that guest star Paul McCartney came up with while filming the comedy sequel.

Reiner has said in a new interview that McCartney’s sense of humour shone through when he provided commentary on Spinal Tap’s song “Big Bottom”.

During a faux documentary interview scene in the film, McCartney describes the couplet, “My baby fits me like a flesh tuxedo/ I love to sink her with my pink torpedo,” as “like literature, really”.

“He came up with that,” Reiner told The Times. “We didn’t feed them anything.”

The film reunites the characters Nigel Tufnel, David St Hubbins and Derek Smalls (played by Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer, respectively) as their fictional heavy metal band Spinal Tap prepares for a farewell concert in New Orleans.

The new film is a direct sequel to 1984’s This is Spinal Tap, with Reiner once again returning to portray documentary maker Marty DiBergi.

McCartney appears alongside fellow guest stars Elton John, Questlove, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich and Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Reiner said none of them needed convincing, adding: “Everyone wanted to be a part of this.”

open image in gallery Paul McCartney in ‘Spinal Tap II : The End Continues ’ ( Sony )

McCartney’s appearance was inspired by a real-life meeting with the film’s cast when they were playing in adjacent studios, which was turned into a scene in the film.

“He just stopped by and said, ‘Hey fellas, play us a tune,’” Reiner said.

Reiner pointed out that McCartney, like the fictional Spinal Tap, is extending his music career for longer than many artists would.

“I asked him, ‘What is it with all these bands that keep going? Is it that you just love to play?’” Reiner said. “He said, ‘Yeah, that and the drugs.’”

open image in gallery Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer in ‘Spinal Tap II: The End Continues’ ( Kyle Kaplan/Bleecker Street )

The film, releasing on 12 September, has received mixed reviews from critics. The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey wrote in her two-star review that the sequel is startlingly unfunny.

“Even the pacing feels off, with punchlines either delivered far too late or far too early (oddly enough, it might be McCartney who has the best timing in the film),” writes Loughrey. “Then again, could a film in which a band of elder statesmen consider a loose collection of half-baked thoughts to be art itself be a satire of how some music legends like to conduct themselves? Maybe. But then you’d think under those circumstances I’d be laughing more.”

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues in cinemas from 12 September.