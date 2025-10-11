Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Diane Keaton death - latest: Oscar-winning movie star dies aged 79 in California

The Oscar-winning actress has died at the age of 79, according to reports

Andrew Georgeson,Mike Bedigan,Katie Hawkinson
Saturday 11 October 2025 15:44 EDT
Diane Keaton recalls childhood dreams of Hollywood as she cements handprints

Beloved actor Diane Keaton has died at the age of 79, according to People magazine.

Her family told the outlet that the Oscar winner died in California. No further details have been released yet.

Born as Diane Hall in L.A. in 1946, Keaton rose to fame in the 70s, and starred in classic films such as First Wives Club and Francis Ford Coppola’s mafia epic The Godfather.

Keaton played the role of Kay Adams-Corleone, a role which she reprised in The Godfather Part II and The Godfather Part III.

She also enjoyed a decades-long collaboration with controversial director Woody Allen, and received an Academy Award for her role in Annie Hall in 1978.

She is survived by her two children, Dexter, 29, and Duke, 25. A family spokesman said her loved ones have “asked for privacy,” according to People.

Diane Keaton is survived by her 29-year-old daughter, Dexter, and her 25-year-old son, Duke.

Keaton adopted Dexter in 1996 and Duke in 2001, People reports.

"They have no interest in what I do, which I think is very healthy. We live a relatively normal — well, sort of normal — life," she told the outlet in 2007.

Katie Hawkinson11 October 2025 20:46

