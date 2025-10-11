Diane Keaton, Oscar-winning Annie Hall star, dies at 79
Legendary actor, director and producer was also known for her starring performances in The Godfather franchise and ‘The First Wives Club’
Oscar-winning Annie Hall actor Diane Keaton has died at the age of 79, according to reports.
While no cause of death has been confirmed, she died in California, People confirmed.
Keaton was known for her astounding film and TV career that stretched across five decades. She rose to fame in Francis Ford Coppola’s mafia cult classic The Godfather (1972). She later reprised her character of Kay Adams in the director’s second and third sequels.
Her other major acting credits included leading roles in The First Wives Club (1996), Something’s Gotta Give (2003) and Book Club (2018).
Born January 5, 1946, the Hollywood legend first got her start in acting with her Broadway debut in the original 1968 production of Hair.
She returned to Broadway the following year in her Annie Hall director, Woody Allen’s, play Play It Again, Sam. Her performance alongside Allen in his comedic play landed her a Tony nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Play. Allen later adapted the play into a film, with Keaton reprising her role.
In 1970, Keaton made her on-screen debut in the 1970 romcom Lovers and Other Strangers. That same year, she made her first TV appearance in an episode of the three-season romance Love, American Style.
