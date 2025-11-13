Devil Wears Prada fans spot sweet detail in first trailer for sequel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The first trailer for next year’s The Devil Wears Prada 2 may depict the return of Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway… but fans have also noticed a sweet detail pertaining to the 20-year gap between both movies.

Released on Wednesday (12 November), the trailer opens on a close-up of a woman in a pair of heels as she stomps through a busy office, sending nervous employees scurrying out of her way.

It is ultimately revealed to be Runway editor Miranda Priestley, played by Streep in trademark white side-swept bob, who enters a lift and is quickly joined by Hathaway’s Andy Sachs, who looks far more fashion-forward two decades after the first film.

Fans have noticed, though, that there’s been major developments for the film’s key cast members since 2006’s The Devil Wears Prada, too. Hathaway and her co-stars Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci have since joined Streep – the most Oscar-nominated actor of all time – as either Oscar winners or nominees.

One of the very last shots of the trailer sees Streep, in the film’s cast list, identified as an “Academy Award winner”. Hathaway shares the same billing, while both Blunt and Tucci are listed as “Academy Award nominees”.

Since the first film, Hathaway won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 2013 for Les Miserables, while Blunt and Tucci both received Best Supporting nominations – Blunt in 2024 for Oppenheimer and Tucci in 2010 for The Lovely Bones. Streep herself has continued her Academy Award hot streak since the first film, which saw her nab a nomination for Best Actress. She won her third Oscar, for The Iron Lady, in 2012, and also received nominations for her work in Doubt (2008), Julie & Julia (2009), August: Osage County (2013), Into the Woods (2014), Florence Foster Jenkins (2016) and The Post (2017).

The Devil Wears Prada 2 reportedly follows Miranda as she struggles amid the decline of the magazine industry. Rumours suggest that the formidable editor is forced to reconcile with her former assistant Emily, played by Blunt, who now works as an executive at a luxury conglomerate with the kind of advertising budget Priestly needs.

Newcomers to the franchise include Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu and Bridgerton star Simone Ashley.

Blunt recently said that working on the sequel was a “rude awakening” due to the fashion she had to wear in it, versus what she wears in her day-to-day life.

Lady Gaga was also spotted on the set of the film, suggesting she has a secret cameo in the film.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will be released on 1 May, exclusively in cinemas.