DDG denied restraining order against Halle Bailey after claiming star poses ‘risk’ to their child

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

YouTuber DDG’s request for a domestic violence restraining order against his former partner, The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey, has been denied.

The 27-year-old streamer had claimed in court documents filed yesterday that the 25-year-old actor presented a risk to their 17-month-old son, Halo, and sought to prevent her from taking the child out of the United States.

Bailey responded by filing to deny DDG’s request and asked the court to grant her permission to take their son out of the country so she can work.

She also filed an order requesting DDG - whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr - and his family and friends to stop posting about their son, this litigation, and Bailey on all platforms.

TMZ reports that the court sided with Bailey, who is now free to travel with Halo.

Bailey was granted temporary physical and legal custody of Halo in May after she alleged DDG had abused her physically and emotionally ( Getty )

According to court documents seen by People, DDG — whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr — was specifically seeking to stop Bailey from taking Halo on vacation to Italy.

DDG alleged in the documents that Bailey poses an “imminent emotional and psychological risk to the minor child based on repeated, documented threats of self-harm.”

He claimed that if Halo were to leave the country, the toddler would be without the protections of the Court and any “emergency intervention mechanisms.”

He said Bailey has made “repeated threats of suicide and self-harm.”

The Independent has approached Bailey’s representatives for comment.

Bailey was granted temporary physical and legal custody of Halo in May, after she alleged her former partner had abused her physically and emotionally.

In November last year, she publicly berated DDG after he allowed Halo to appear in a livestream.

“Hi everyone. Just so you know I am out of town and I don’t approve of my baby being on a stream tonight.” she wrote on X in a since-deleted post. “I wasn’t told or notified and I am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people.”

The Little Mermaid star concluded: “I am his mother and protector and saddened that I wasn’t notified especially when I am out of town.”

However, fans were quick to call her hypocritical as she has shared photos and videos of her baby on her own social media channels.

“‘In front of millions of people’ - and then has pictures of Halo on her account with millions of likes,” one person wrote on X.

Others, meanwhile, were more sympathetic about Bailey being upset.

“As a mother, it’s completely understandable that she would be upset, especially when her child’s privacy is involved,” one wrote.

Bailey and the YouTuber and rapper announced the birth of their son in January 2024, following months of pregnancy speculation. “Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son ... welcome to the world my halo the world is desperate to know you️,” Bailey wrote on Instagram at the time.