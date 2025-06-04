DDG seeks restraining order against Halle Bailey and asks court to prevent her taking son out of the country
DDG wants to stop Bailey taking their son Halo on vacation to Italy
YouTuber DDG has filed for a domestic violence restraining order against his former partner,The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey.
The 27 year-old streamer claimed that the 25 year-old actor presents a risk to their 17-month-old son Halo, and is seeking to prevent her taking the child out of the United States.
According to court documents seen by People, DDG - whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr - is specifically seeking to stop Bailey taking Halo on vacation to Italy.
DDG alleges in the documents that Bailey poses an “imminent emotional and psychological risk to the minor child based on repeated, documented threats of self-harm.”
He claims that if Halo were to leave the country, the toddler would be without the protections of the Court and any “emergency intervention mechanisms.”
He says Bailey has made “repeated threats of suicide and self-harm” and that in one instance, Bailey took a gun with her after a fight and he eventually found her outside holding the weapon while “emotionally unwell, incoherent and potentially suicidal.”
The Independent has approached Bailey’s representatives for comment.
Bailey was granted temporary physical and legal custody of Halo in May, after she alleged her former partner had abused her physically and emotionally.
In November last year, she publicly berated DDG after he allowed Halo to appear in a livestream.
“Hi everyone. Just so you know I am out of town and I don’t approve of my baby being on a stream tonight.” she wrote on X in a since-deleted post. “I wasn’t told or notified and I am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people.”
The Little Mermaid star concluded: “I am his mother and protector and saddened that I wasn’t notified especially when I am out of town.”
However, fans were quick to call her hypocritical as she has shared photos and videos of her baby on her own social media channels.
“‘In front of millions of people’ - and then has pictures of Halo on her account with millions of likes,” one person wrote on X.
Others, meanwhile, were more sympathetic about Bailey being upset.
“As a mother, it’s completely understandable that she would be upset, especially when her child’s privacy is involved,” one wrote.
Bailey and the YouTuber and rapper announced the birth of their son in January 2024, following months of pregnancy speculation. “Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son ... welcome to the world my halo the world is desperate to know you️,” Bailey wrote on Instagram at the time.
