Daniel Radcliffe has spoken about the “worst” casting pitches he was given throughout his career while he was a guest on the latest episode of Hot Ones.

During the episode, he told Sean Evans that he was asked about doing a Wizard of Oz remake featuring the iconic trio from the Harry Potter franchise, himself, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson.

“One of the worst ideas I’ve ever heard, during Potter, somebody came to us and I think asked, like they wanted to cast all three of us, me, Emma and Rupert, in a remake of Wizard of Oz, where Emma was Dorothy,” Radcliffe said.

“I can’t remember what Rupert was, and I just remember that I was gonna be the lion, but also he knew karate.”

“I was like a karate-kicking cowardly lion,” he continued. “And I remember I was like 14 or 15, and I was like, ‘I don’t know a lot about the world, but this is a bad idea, and it should not be made.’”

Daniel Radcliffe recently spoke on the YouTube series ‘Hot Ones’ about being pitched a ‘Wizard of Oz’ remake starring himself as the Cowardly Lion ( Getty Images )

While the remake never ended up happening, there were other stints in Oz, as there was a 2013 prequel movie called Oz the Great and Powerful starring James Franco. There were also the two Wicked movie adaptations in both 2024 and 2025.

As for Radcliffe, he is hoping to take a step back from the Harry Potter franchise amid the upcoming release of the HBO television series starring a new group of actors.

Speaking about the upcoming reboot, the Broadway actor urged fans and press not to ask the young new stars about him, Watson and Grint ahead of its release.

“When these kids got cast, there is a whole thing around the internet being like, ‘We have to look after these kids!'” he told ScreenRant.

“If you really mean that, then one of the things you can do is don’t ask about us – me, Emma [Watson] and Rupert [Grint] – all the time. I would like not to be weird spectral phantoms in these children’s lives.”He added that fans should “just let them get on with” what will be a “new, different thing.” Radcliffe also predicted that he reckons 11-year-old Dominic McLaughlin will “be better” than he was in the role.

Since Radcliffe hung up his cloak of invisibility for good in 2011, the star has ventured into the theatre world — winning a Tony Award for his performance in Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway. He’s set to appear in the upcoming sports sitcom, The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, alongside 30 Rock’s Tracy Morgan and Erika Alexander.

The actor is also set to star in a one-man Broadway show titled Every Brilliant Thing, which opens on March 12.