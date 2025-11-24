Rupert Grint says he will never step out of Ron Weasley’s shadow

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rupert Grint has said it is unlikely that he will ever “step out” of Ron Weasley’s shadow.

Grint, 37, played the red-headed wizard in all eight of the Harry Potter films (2001- 2011) adapted from JK Rowling’s series of books.

While the actor has gone on to star in films such as M Night Shyamalan thriller’s Knock at the Cabin (2023) and shows including the hit Apple TV+ series Servant (2019), he told the BBC that he thinks he will always be known as the lovable kid wizard.

“I’m fine with that,” he told the news outlet at a Christmas lights event in Highgate. “I think it’s great. I love meeting people who really felt this was a part of their childhood.”

Asked whether he is fed up of being linked to a role he played decades ago, Grint replied: “No, absolutely not. I love it.”

Grint was 12 years old when he starred in the first Harry Potter alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson. He was 22 by the time the final instalment hit cinemas in 2011.

“It changed my whole life quite quickly,” he said. “I was a huge fan of the books, so for me it was like stepping into the books, and that was very special.”

The actor went on to say that the films “give me a lot of pride” and gestured to the next “generations who are finding it now”.

Grint also revealed that like Radcliffe, he had also written a letter to the child actor who will be taking over his role in the forthcoming Harry Potter series, but did not share the details of what he said to his young successor, Alastair Stout.

“It’s quite strange to have the cycle happening again,” he said. “I’m really intrigued what it’s going to be like.”

In 2023, HBO Max announced it was adapting the famous franchise into a “decades-long” TV series, with each season based on one of the seven books in JK Rowling’s best-selling series.

open image in gallery Alastair Stout will play Ron Weasley in the TV series ( HBO )

Joining Stout in the TV show are newcomers Dominic McLaughlin as Harry and Arabella Stanton as Hermione. John Lithgow will take over as Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore, alongside Janet McTeer as Hogwarts headmistress Professor McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Professor Snape, Nick Frost as gamekeeper and Care of Magical Creatures professor Hagrid, and Paul Whitehouse as Hogwarts caretaker Argus Filch.

Child actor Lox Pratt will play Harry’s nemesis, Draco Malfoy (originated by Tom Felton in the film series), and Johnny Flynn will portray Draco’s father, Lucius (played by Jason Isaacs in the movies).

The show began production in July at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden in the UK, and is expected to debut in 2027.